Gwen Stefani Helps Blake Shelton Celebrate His Birthday With A Kiss & A Sweet Message

Blake was dressed to party in a colorful shirt.

Gwen Stefani showed her affection for Blake Shelton in a special Instagram post on Thursday. It was Blake’s birthday, and it looked like his girlfriend was making him smile by planting a wet one on his cheek.

Blake turned 44 on June 18, and Gwen, 50, referenced the date of her cowboy beau’s birth in her Instagram post. The “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker also used a hashtag to let her fans know how lucky she feels to have Blake in her life, and she thanked her partner of almost five years for being her “best friend.”

Gwen’s post included a close-up photo of the talented couple, and the snapshot’s white backdrop looked like the inside of Blake’s lake house in Oklahoma. “The Sweet Escape” songstress was rocking a Western look that included a collared denim top with red patterned patches on the shoulders.

Unfortunately, fans of the fashion icon’s style didn’t get to see the bottom half of her outfit. However, Gwen did show off a few of her accessories, including a white puka shell choker and her gold “Stefani” name necklace.

Gwen was pictured from the side. Her platinum blond hair was pulled up in a sleek topknot with a few flyaways. The singer was also rocking a glam beauty look that appeared to include neon blue eyeliner and a generous amount of black mascara on her long, thick eyelashes. Her eyes were closed when the photo was snapped.

Gwen’s lips weren’t visible because they were buried in Blake’s facial scruff. The “Hell Right” hitmaker was facing forward. He smiled warmly at the camera and gazed directly at it with his bright blue eyes.

Blake’s salt-and-pepper hair was long on top with a slight wave. He wore one of the Hawaiian shirts that he seems to be rather fond of lately. This one was vibrant shades of green and yellow, and it featured a pattern of black silhouettes of palm trees.

Gwen’s photo racked up over 98,000 likes over the span of two hours, and her followers also flocked to the comments section to shower Blake with birthday love.

“Happy BLAKEday!! Bought ya a bottle of Smithworks. Wait. What? You already have one? Oh well….happy birthday anyway,” wrote Gwen’s makeup artist, Gregory Arlt.

“Happy birthday to you boo. Y’all are so cute,” read another response to Gwen’s post.

“He looks like he should be singing Margaritaville,” a third fan quipped.

“It might be time to put a ring on it!!!” suggested a fourth admirer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, insiders have said that Gwen is no rush to wed Blake right now. Instead of worrying about planning a wedding, she reportedly wants to focus on her career. Luckily for her, this will require spending more time with her “Blakey” when she returns to The Voice this fall.