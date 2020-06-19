Jasmine Sanders Exudes Mermaid Vibes As She Swims In White Lacy Lingerie

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Jasmine Sanders uploaded an entrancing video to her Instagram page on Thursday, thrilling fans who left glowing praise for her in the comments section.

In the shared clip, Jasmine was captured lounging in a pool while wearing what appeared to be a lacy white teddy The mostly sheer garment featured corset-style boning beneath the bust and along the midsection which helped to emphasize her lithe figure. Jasmine appeared to be makeup-free in the photo but wore her hair in long blond twists that were embellished with gold jewelry.

Jasmine stood up out of the water at the beginning of the video. Then she spun her head around, flipped her hair, and then stared at the camera over her shoulder. Next, the video cut to an overhead shot of Jasmine in the pool. She waded backward in that clip and closed her eyes as she soaked up the sunlight.

In her caption, Jasmine shared a quote about trust and revealed that her lingerie was from Rihanna’s underwear brand, Savage X Fenty.

The video has been viewed more than 33,000 times, as of this writing, and more than 120 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans gushed over the video and some of those comments came from other models.

“Ok why are you perfect,” wrote fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner Haley Kalil.

Other celebrities commented on the clip as well like former Basketball Wives Los Angeles star Draya Michele, TV personality Tahiry Jose and model Isabel Grutman.

But several not-so-famous Instagram users praised her as well.

“You are so heavenly,” another person commented before adding a duo of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Damn little mermaid vibes,” a third Instagram user added.

Another Instagram user claimed that the video had compelled them to purchase some lingerie for themselves.

“Ok, I need a refund….because I was just hypnotized into buying this!” they wrote.

While she wore lingerie in this video, Jasmine rocked a black bikini in one of her previous post as she posed in front of a mirror. Unlike her most recent Instagram clip, Jasmine didn’t do much in this video from a month ago. In it, she stood with her hips shifted to one side and tousled her hair a couple of times.

“Hope everyone had a nice Memorial weekend,” she wrote in the caption before she added a blue heart at the end of it.

The post has been liked more than 65,000 times and over 500 Instagram users have commented on it.