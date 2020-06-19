First Look Of Zack Synder’s ‘Justice League’ Shows Darkseid In All His Glory

DC Comics fans can finally celebrate, now that the Snyder Cut of Justice League will be debuting on HBO Max next year. “Release the Synder Cut” was one of the most popular Twitter trends of 2018 and 2019 as loyal fans continued to push for the release of Zack Snyder’s cut of the somewhat-of-a-flop Justice League put out in 2017. These fans can rejoice even more as a surprise teaser-trailer dropped Thursday for the film. Snyder released teaser himself on Twitter in a bombshell post.

The new clip runs 34 seconds long, with a voiceover from Lex Luthor [Jesse Eisenberg]. Fans will remember the speech from Luthor as it came at the end of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. Luthor speaks the lines to Batman [Ben Affleck] in Arkham Asylum after he appears to have gone mad, hinting that Darkseid is coming now that Superman [Henry Cavill] is dead. Unfortunately, Darkseid never even shows up in 2017’s Justice League, but it doesn’t look like that’s the case in the Synder Cut.

While Luthor’s voiceover plays, Diana Prince [Gal Gadot] is seen holding a torch up to a mysterious wall painting in a cave that features an ominous-looking image of Darkseid. A frightened Diana stares at the painting before the shot switches to Darkseid himself standing in front of an arsenal of flying ships on an unknown planet.

How much of a role Darkseid will play in the Snyder Cut remains to be seen. Justice League was originally going to be split into two separate films, but Affleck’s solo Batman film (which was entirely scrapped after the fact) shook up production on the two movies. Part 2 would likely have contained much more of Darkseid than Part 1, which focused entirely on Steppenwolf.

Snyder had revealed that Darkseid was a part of his original cut, but fans weren’t quite sure if the mega villain would appear in the HBO Max film until it was basically confirmed today. Joss Whedon, who was brought on to finish post-production on the film after Snyder dropped out, opted to leave the big bad out when all was said and done. The character was only hinted at in Luthor’s speech as well as one comment made by Steppenwolf, where he notes he will achieve victory for Darkseid.

2017’s Justice League did okay at the box office, earning $657+ million worldwide, but it was a big disappointment to fans and critics alike. Many believed the film was a letdown because of the heavy changes made by Whedon, which included Darkseid’s absence. Fans are eager to see the Snyder Cut when it releases on HBO Max next year.