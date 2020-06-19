German Model Deborah Tramitz Showcases Her Phenomenal Figure In A Black Bikini

German model Deborah Tramitz steamed up her Instagram page on Thursday with a hot new share. The post included three snaps that captured the star treating her 1 million followers to a look at her phenomenal figure while spending a day out on her balcony, which was furnished with a plush gray couch and trendy, bohemian decor. A stunning view of the towering trees and near-cloudless blue sky filled up the background of the images, but it was the model herself that truly captivated her fans.

Deborah sent pulses racing in the triple-pic update as she flaunted her bronzed physique in a minuscule black bikini, which she noted in the caption that she had been “living in” lately. The scanty two-piece included a classic halter-style top with string straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, and a thin band that wrapped tightly around her torso to accentuate her slender frame. Its plunging neckline and tiny, triangle cups made for an eye-popping display of cleavage that nearly spilled out of the number entirely. Her audience, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

On her lower half, the model sported a pair of matching black bikini bottoms with a daringly high-cut that flaunted her sculpted legs. It had a thin, curved waistband that sat low on her hips, offering a full look at her flat midsection and abs. In the final photo of the upload, she posed with her backside to the camera to reveal the garment’s cheeky cut that left her round booty almost completely exposed.

Deborah added a gorgeous necklace to her barely-there look, which she threaded through her bikini top to draw further attention to her voluptuous assets. She left her blond tresses down in a feathery style that spilled behind her back in loose waves, and opted for a minimal amount of makeup that made her natural beauty shine. The application looked to include a light pink lipstick and a dusting of blush, as well as highlighter and mascara.

Fans were hardly shy about showing some love for the latest addition to Deborah’s feed. The trio of shots has been awarded over 19,000 likes within 12 hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“You’re so gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Perfect body!!” added another fan.

“You have such a beautiful smile,” a third follower commented.

“Definitely got the WOW going on her,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Deborah has been keeping her fans entertained with a number of skin-baring snaps lately, including one that was a throwback to a vacation in Spain. The shot captured the model showing off her peach in a revealing blue bikini — a look that proved to be another hit, as it has earned over 33,000 likes and 487 likes to date.