Addison Rae Easterling Slays In Sizzling Poolside Bikini Spread

TikTok star and model Addison Rae Easterling has been the subject of some controversy of late, having issued an apology after fans discovered she had liked past comments throwing shade at friend and fellow social media maven Charli D’Amelio, as reported by People. In spite of the drama, she has continued to sizzle on Instagram, posting a two-pic slideshow update on June 18.

In the caption that accompanied the pictorial, Addison threw up a “new hair who this.” And while her meme knowledge is clearly on-point, her 20.2 million followers may have been just as impressed by her bikini-clad body as depicted in a series of poolside snapshots.

The slideshow began with a medium-wide shot of Addison as she held her bikini top up against her bust; its straps left dangling before her. The white garment, which was emblazoned with splashes of blue, green, yellow and red, barely managed to cover her perky assets as a result. Addison leaned against the tiled wall of an elevated pool as the picture was taken with the brunt of her weight seemingly resting upon her right arm as her body angled toward the pool.

Meanwhile, her straight, dark hair was parted down the middle and flowed back over her shoulders as she peered into the camera’s lens with a half-smile upon her face.

In the second photo, Addison struck a similar pose and the camera remain fixed in the same position. This time, however, she had contorted her body slightly forward, providing a sideview angle on her body and further accentuating her sinuous figure. As the picture was snapped, Addison’s eyes were closed and her pink-hued lips were parted slightly.

Addison’s IG fans were ignited by the offering, double-tapping the update to the tune of 2.5 million likes in just a few hours; one of which came from her former Hype House cohort Abby Rao. They further expressed their approval by adding nearly 30,000 comments as well.

“Dude ur perfect,” wrote one fan of Addison’s bikini body.

“You literally can look good in everything! HOW?” wondered a second admirer.

“This is the best thing you have ever posted,” opined another fan.

“Be my wife,” pleaded one smitten commenter.

As shared by The Inquisitr on June 16, the 19-year-old Lafayette, Louisiana product similarly showed off her curvy frame with a slideshow update in which she posed on the beach while sporting blue jeans and a tiny bikini top. That post also generated a significant response on IG, garnering more than 4 million likes.