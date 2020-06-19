‘The Young And The Restless’ Features Sasha Calle’s Daytime Emmy Reel

The Young and the Restless shared actress Sasha Calle’s Daytime Emmy reel on Instagram today ahead of next week’s award show. The powerful scenes earned the Lola Rosales actress a nomination for her powerful work last year. She is up against a lot of great talent for the Emmy for Oustanding Younger Performer In A Drama Series.

In the clip, Lola took her mother, Celeste (Eva La Rue), to task for her dad abandoning the whole family in a gut-wrenching scene. Instead of having a father, Lola ended up looking to her brother Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to be the man of their family. The situation also robbed Arturo (Jason Canela) and her without their oldest brother since he had to play the role of their father instead. Although Celeste tried to explain things to her daughter, Lola was too furious and hurt to be calm and talk. It seemed like the very worst of it for Lola was sitting there, along with her brothers, growing up and watching their mother’s heart shatter into a million little pieces because their dad was not there. Lola could not believe that her mother would offer any sort of apology for her deadbeat dad. The pain and sorrow were just too high for Lola to overcome, and she shouted at her mom through her years.

In the second scene, a weakened Lola laid recovering in a hospital. She experienced a nightmare scenario with a terrible liver problem. Neither of Lola’s brothers ended up being a match for her. In a shocking twist of fate, Lola’s rival for Kyle (Michael Mealor), Summer (Hunter King), ended up being the perfect match. There was just one small problem with the whole thing. Summer hated Lola because Kyle had recently turned down Summer in favor of dating Lola. Summer was not at all interested in giving Lola part of her liver.

However, Kyle concocted a plan to marry Summer in return for her partial liver donation to save Lola’s life. The pair married very quickly, so when Lola woke up from her operation, she found out that her boyfriend was suddenly a married man. Still, though, Lola was grateful to be alive. In this scene, Lola sobbed while expressing her gratefulness that Summer saved her life, and she knew she could never repay her debt.

Viewers appreciated the clips, and the video racked up over 26,000 views, 3,350 likes, and several hundred comments. The 47th Daytime Emmy Awards returns to TV for the first time in several years for 2020. The awards show will air a live two-hour special on CBS on Friday, June 26, at 8 p.m.