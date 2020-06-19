Natasha Oakley Sizzles On The Beach In A ‘Timeless’ Black Bikini

Natasha Oakley is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. The Australian model took to her account on Thursday to stun her 2.2 million followers with a classic swimwear look that perfectly suited her flawless physique.

The upload contained a total of three photos, which a geotag indicated were taken in Byron Bay. The 29-year-old was first captured waist-deep in the water as the gorgeous sunset made the sky glow behind her. She was in further toward the shore in the second image of the set, as the water reached only up to the middle of her calves. In the final snap, Natasha had made it up to the sand, where she stretched out on her back as the sea gently waded in around her.

As for her look for her day on the beach, Natasha opted for a “little black bikini” from her own Monday Swimwear brand, which she runs with her pal Devin Brugman. The “timeless” two-piece included a the Palma top — a triangle-style number with thin, stringy straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. Its plunging neckline and tiny cups worked together to expose an eyeful of cleavage and sideboob as the blond bombshell worked the camera. Her audience, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

Natasha also sported the matching Palma bottoms, which were of a Brazilian cut that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The garment’s daringly high-cut and cheeky design left her sculpted legs in full view, while also teasing a glimpse at her pert derriere. Its waistband was tied high up on the model’s hips in dainty bows, drawing attention to her flat midsection and abs.

No accessories appeared to have been added to the Aussie hottie’s ensemble, allowing her stunning figure to take center stage. Her blond tresses were damp and slicked back to her head, and she looked to be going makeup-free to show off her striking natural beauty.

The triple-pic update was an instant hit with Natasha’s fans, as demonstrated by the 3,000-plus likes it has racked up during its first 36 minutes of going live. In addition, the comments section of the upload has been filled with dozens of notes, many with compliments for the star’s jaw-dropping display.

“All time favorite,” one person wrote.

“Stunning babe!” commented another fan.

“You’re so beautiful, you look amazing,” a third follower gushed.

Others used emoji to express their admiration, with many opting for the heart-eyed and flame emoticons.

Natasha seems to stun her fans no matter what she is wearing. In another recent upload shared earlier this week, the star went full smokeshow in a leather miniskirt and thigh-high boots. The outfit proved to be just as popular, earning over 29,000 likes and 356 comments to date.