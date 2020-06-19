Khloe Terae Flaunts Her Slender Figure In A White Bikini

Canadian model Khloe Terae took to her Instagram page on Thursday and treated her fans to hot bikini snapshot.

In the picture, she could be seen rocking a stylish white bikini that perfectly accentuated her amazing physique. The bikini top boasted an off-the-shoulder feature, a plunging neckline, and a bow accent in the centre. The risque ensemble allowed Khloe to show off an ample amount of cleavage.

She paired the sexy bikini top with skimpy white bottoms which drew attention toward her taut stomach and provided fans with a glimpse of her sexy legs.

She opted for a full face of makeup to complement her glamorous bikini. The application seemingly featured a foundation, a tinge of pink blush, a lip balm, a thin coat of mascara and defined eyebrows. She wore her blond tresses in soft waves, swept them to one side, and let her locks cascade over her shoulders.

In terms of jewelry, Khloe opted for a silver wristwatch, two gold bracelets, and a delicate gold pendant that rested right above her cleavage, drawing viewers’ attention toward her décolletage.

According to the getoag, the snap was captured at the Amara Resort and Spa in Sedona, United States. To pose, Khloe stood against the background of a swimming pool. Her legs were partially submerged in water as she slightly tilted her face, held her hair in her hand, and seductively gazed at the camera.

In the caption, she wrote that she was at the pool to beat the summer heat. She also informed her fans through a tag that her sexy bikini was from the online beachwear retailer, Montce Swim.

Within an hour of posting, the snap garnered more than 3,000 likes. In addition to that, many of her followers also flocked to the comments section and posted about a hundred messages to praise her beauty and sense of style.

“Looks like an amazing vacation,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“I’m on my way to Sedona! Gorgeous!” another user chimed in, adding multiple fire emoji.

“You are looking awesome, Khloe,” a third follower wrote.

“WOW, you SEXY, SEXY woman!!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Other users posted words and phrases like “damn hot,” awesome,” and “simply breathtaking” to express their admiration for Khloe.

Aside from her fans, many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the snap, including Lana Elyse and CJ Sparxx.

Khloe mesmerizes her legions of followers with her hot and sexy snaps almost every week. As The Inquisitr earlier noted, she recently shared a snap in which she was featured flaunting her figure in a sexy activewear set.