MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Shows Off Her Curves In A Tiny Tiger-Print Bikini

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda put her toned figure on display for her latest Instagram update. For the post, she rocked a tiny tiger-print bikini that offered fans a view of her assets and her defined midsection.

The Bellator competitor uploaded the scintillating snap on Thursday. She posed outside surrounded by plants and tagged the location as her hometown Miami, Florida. The model almost blended in with her surroundings, but her athletic figure stood out among the scenery.

Loureda sat down and was photographed from the knees up. She looked directly into the camera, and had her mouth slightly agape with a sultry look across her beautiful face. The fighter wore her dark hair down and curly with a few blond highlights. Loureda tilted her body slightly to the side, and kept her right arm behind her thigh while her left arm was raised to her head.

The 21-year-old rocked a minuscule tiger-print swimsuit. Her top had a single piece of rectangular tiger-print cloth in the front that just barely covered her bust. There were tiny straps that ran along the sides, and the small top accentuated her cleavage. On Loureda’s right hip the side-tie strings of the bottoms were visible, but she had a white cover-up wrapped around her waist. Fans caught an eyeful of her chiseled stomach, and athletic thighs. The model included a tiger-themed caption and tagged a local beauty boutique in the post.

Many of the Tae Kwon Do expert’s 238,000 Instagram followers took notice of the spicy pic, and over 13,000 of them found their way to the “like” button in just over six hours after the post went live. Loureda had over 160 comments as her replies were flooded with fire emoji. She received an outpouring of compliments in both English and Spanish. UFC fighter Greg Hardy left a crown emoji, while Loureda’s boyfriend, Fabian Guerra responded with two heart-eye emoji.

“The future hottest Champion of all time,” one fan wrote.

“I know you’re taken so I’ll be respectful but do you have an identical twin?” another jokingly asked.

“Baddest mma fighter,” an Instagram user commented.

“The Cuban crusher,” a follower wrote while adding a heart emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Loureda showed her patriotic pride with a Memorial Day bikini snap. She posed in a swimsuit that had a top with blue cups and white stars, along with red straps and white bottoms. The fighter flashed a giant smile in that photo which earned more than 25,000 likes and 220 comments from her fan base.