‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Season 17 Canceled Due To Coronavirus Restrictions

Fox has decided not to move forward with season 17 of So You Think You Can Dance due to the number of coronavirus restrictions placed around filming, Entertainment Weekly reported on Thursday night.

In a statement released by Fox, the network clarified that they did not feel they could move forward with the series “due to health and governmental restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

According to the statement, Fox felt that the series would not be able to “meet the standards we’ve set for viewers and contestants in light of the show’s unique format, intricate production schedule and limited time.”

Despite the fact the series will not air a new season this summer, it is not necessarily permanently canceled. According to the article, Fox might be open to more seasons down the line.

Previously, executive producer Nigel Lythgoe felt that the odds of the series returning in August were “optimistic.”

Lythgoe previously said he was unsure if they would be able to do live shows, but that they were planning to “keep preparing.”

He previously said that even if they could not hold a regular season, then they could do other things such as putting their “past seasons in competition with each other.”

“There’s a lot you can do in editing with 16 seasons worth of material,” said Lythgoe.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, production has been “cleared to resume,” but safety protocols are still being explored, and most shows have not yet returned to production.

The article indicated that Fox had already planned a “corona-proof” schedule for the upcoming fall television season, which will contain a mixture of scripted shows and some content acquired from other networks, such as Spectrum’s L.A.’s Finest.

Despite So You Think You Can Dance being shelved, The Masked Singer will reportedly still move forward, working around the new guidelines.

On social media, many fans have expressed their disappointment over the show not airing its seventeenth season this summer.

Many users wrote that they considered the dance competition series to be a “guilty pleasure” watch and had been looking forward to its premiere.

That said, the majority seemed to be understanding of the network’s decision and supported Fox for taking the health and safety of those involved seriously.

“Sad, but absolutely the right call. We’ll be ready and waiting when things are safe for contestants, judges, crew and staff,” wrote one fan.

However, some did express worry that Fox would soon permanently cancel the show.