Walt Disney World Announces Changes To Fall Events, Halloween Parties Canceled

There have been a lot of changes in the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Walt Disney World is altering even more as the year goes on. On Thursday evening, Disney made some big announcements regarding annual fall events at the Central Florida theme parks. Epcot will still have their Food & Wine Festival, but all 2020 dates for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party no longer exist.

Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom are going to reopen on July 11, and that comes after being closed since the middle of March. Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Epcot are going to open four days later on July 15, but all parks will have new health procedures.

The Disney Parks Blog announced that Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party would not be taking place this year. The festive event at Magic Kingdom usually takes place 30 to 35 nights per year, but it’s simply not in the cards for a year that is unlike any other that anyone has seen before.

Due to Disney not having stage shows, parades, and fireworks because of social distancing measures, they figured the party isn’t worth having. The loss of those three events does take a great deal away from the Halloween parties, which are a huge hit with the Disney fanbase.

Disney has also announced that any remaining dates for H2O Glow Nights at Typhoon Lagoon will not be taking place. Guests who have already purchased tickets for either event will be able to receive a refund in the coming weeks.

Danny Cox

One of the fall favorites that Disney fans enjoy is the International Food & Wine Festival at Epcot, and it will still take place. The festival will even start earlier than usual, but it is going to be a modified version of past years.

July 15 won’t only be the day that Epcot reopens to guests, but it will also be the day that the festival starts. There will be fewer Outdoor Kitchens this year, but guests will still be able to enjoy 20 marketplaces from around the world.

Due to how many people usually come together at the America Gardens Theatre, the “Eat to the Beat Concert Series” will not happen in 2020.

Walt Disney World has not yet made any decisions on what will happen during the Christmas season in November and December. They will closely monitor how things are going with the pandemic to follow the guidelines of the federal government and other health officials. For now, there has been no official ruling on if Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party will take place.