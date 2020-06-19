Britney Spears Works Out In Hip-Hugging Khaki Shorts And Blue Gingham Crop Top

Britney Spears is getting some serious exercise in.

Britney Spears spent some time eating, shopping, and getting a workout at a park in Los Angeles recently She was spotted by The Daily Mail hanging out with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, for most of the day. The famous pop star flaunted some skin in a pair of khaki shorts and a breezy blue crop top.

Before the couple headed to the park, they had some lunch at a nearby restaurant earlier that day. Next on their agenda was a little shopping therapy at Nordstrom’s after their three month home quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. Britney rocked a pair of khaki shorts for the day. The garment rode down on her hips with the waistband dipping slightly in the front. The blue peasant-style crop top featured a gingham print, puffed sleeves, a fitted bodice, and a tie situated on the front. The outfit showed off Britney’s well-toned abs.

The “Toxic” singer also wore a pair of tan Birkenstock sandals, however, she scrapped them once she and Sam got to the park. Britney Spears decided to do some sprints barefoot. She seemed to have worked up a sweat as she ran towards her bodyguard, who had accompanied her and Sam during their outing. Her shorts appeared to have crept down even lower around her hips while she was running at full speed.

Spears’ blond tresses was pulled back into a long ponytail. Her new shorter bangs, which she had just recently cut all on her own, was framing her face and blowing in the wind as she worked out in the park. After the workout, her hair was on the messy side, but she still looked amazing. Her bodyguard appeared to be taking photos of Spears on a cell phone as she did her sprints.

Spears then hopped on a pretty teal bike and pedaled her way down the road. She ended up throwing her sandals back on for the jot around the park on two wheels. The blonde bombshell was also seen wearing a white mask while bike riding.

That wasn’t the only time that she sported her mask. She was seen with it on, as well as protective gloves, as she grabbed an orange smoothie while out earlier in the day. She also wore a blue blazer over her short crop top that was the same length as her shorts.

Britney Spears sported a similar crop top while at lunch. The previous one she wore was a green floral top that featured a snazzy tie in the back. She changed into the blue gingham later on.