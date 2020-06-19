Anllela Sagra Showcases Her Chiseled Midriff In A New Video Update

Instagram model Anllela Sagra showcased her enviable physique in a new video shared with her 11.7 million followers on Thursday night. The hottie filmed herself in the mirror with her tank top tugged up so she could show off her sculpted abdomen.

Anllela appeared to pose for the video in her bathroom. She stood in front of a mirror while wearing a white scoop-neck top and gray drawstring pants. She held up her iPhone in front of her and smiled at the screen as she angled it perfectly to capture her body.

The short video clip showed the model breaking into a smile after staring open-mouthed at her phone. She posed for the video by popping her booty to the side and lifting her free hand, which was adorned with a white scrunchie. Anllela further accessorized her casual attire with a pair of earrings.

She also left her long hair down and lightly touseled for the recording.

Aside from her stomach, Anllela kept the majority of her body covered with her articles of clothing. She pulled her shirt up above her ribcage so she could display the efforts of her frequent workouts. Her sweatpants hugged her narrow waist, settling low on her hips, well beneath her navel.

While Anllela did not indicate her exact location, it appeared to be in her home. A bed stacked with white pillows was visible through an open door behind her.

In her caption, the stunner advised her fans to check out the link in her bio to discover more about her exercise programs and more content. She also added a few emoji to her remark.

The video generated a fast response from her legion of loyal fans. Within two hours of going live, Anllela’s post had garnered over 37,400 likes and close to 300 comments.

Dozens of people asked the beauty specifics about her exercise regimen, wanting to know how many days a week she works out and more.

“I love u mam and I love ur workout,” gushed one fan alongside several adoring emoji.

“The most beautiful queen in da world,” raved another, trailing their message with an okay sign emoji.

“Congratulations workout pays off you look amazing,” chimed in a third commenter.

“It’s so cute. Your smile is beautiful,” said a fourth person.

Her latest Instagram update is not the first time Anllela has flaunted her muscled midsection. As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, the stunner rocked a sports bra that displayed her fit body.