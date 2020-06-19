Natasha Yi Exposes Major Underboob In Cross Wrap Halter Bikini Top On Instagram

American model Natasha Yi recently took to her Instagram page on Thursday and shared a set of steamy snaps to tease her 1.7 million followers.

In the pictures, Natasha — who rose to fame after being featured in movies like Rush Hour 2 and Speed-Dating— could be seen rocking a blue-and-gray striped halterneck bikini top that featured a cross wrap design, allowing her to expose major underboob. She teamed the risque top with a pair of baggy jeans that boasted a cutout on the waistband. The sexy attire also allowed Natasha to flat her abs and taut stomach.

She opted for a full face of makeup. The application seemingly included a dewy foundation, pink blush, mocha lipstick, a shimmery eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and a thick coat of mascara. It looked like she finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows.

Natasha wore her raven-colored tresses down and let her locks cascade over her shoulder. She also let bangs of hair to partially cover her forehead.

In terms of accessories, the 41-year-old model opted for a pair of silver hoop earrings and a pair of sunglasses that she wore on her head.

According to the getoag, the snaps were captured somewhere in San Francisco, California. To pose, she stood outdoors. The city’s famous Salesforce Tower could also be seen in the background.

In the first snap, Natasha stood straight, tilted her head, spread her legs apart, puckered her lips, and gazed at the camera. In the second image, she turned her back toward the camera, looked at the lens and flashed a soft smile.

In the caption, she asked her fans to discuss the best and the most embarrassing features of their hometowns.

Within 11 hours of going live, the snaps racked up about 40,000 likes. In addition to that, many of Natasha’s followers also flocked to the comments section to praise her amazing figure. Others enthusiastically responded to the caption.

“You look like a video game character with that outfit,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are looking so, so gorgeous, as always. That top and jeans suits you the best,” another user chimed in, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji.

“I don’t think my home town has anything embarrassing about it. It is known as one of the most visited places in our country. A small but very beautiful city,” a third followed wrote in reply to the caption.

“WOW!! YOU ARE AN AMAZING WOMAN. BEAUTIFUL!!!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Apart from Natasha’s regular fans fan followers, many of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Francia James and Vicky Aisha.