The Officers Charged In Rayshard Brooks’ Death Have Turned Themselves In

Garrett Rolfe — the former Atlanta, Georgia police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks — and Devin Brosnan — the other officer on the scene when Brooks was shot — have both turned themselves in, NBC News reported on Thursday. The Fulton County district attorney had given both men until 6 p.m. to surrender. Rolfe turned himself in on Thursday afternoon, and Brosnan’s attorney confirmed that he was at Fulton County jail on Thursday afternoon.

Rolfe, who was seen on video shooting Brooks in the back, is facing 11 criminal charges in connection with the shooting. The most serious charge Rolfe is facing is felony murder. If convicted, he could be sentenced to the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole. Rolfe is also facing charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage to property, and violation of oath, according to NBC News.

Brosnan, the other officer on the scene who chased after Brooks as he fled, is facing three criminal charges in connection with the incident, per NBC News. He’s been charged with one count of aggravated assault and two counts of violation of oath.

These officers are supposed to turn themselves into authorities by 6pm today. DA wants no bond for Former Atlanta Police Officer Garret Rolfe (on left) & is recommending a $50,000 bond for Devin Brosnan. pic.twitter.com/CFWxf4TzKE — Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) June 18, 2020

In a press conference on Wednesday during which the charges against the two officers were announced, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard explained the charges that were being leveled against the officers, NBC News reported. Howard said that Brooks “never presented himself as a threat” to the officers, so they had no reason to believe they were in imminent danger.

According to NBC News, Howard also revealed that video of the incident showed that both officers assaulted Brooks “while he was there struggling for his life.” Upon further review of the video, it was discovered that the officers waited over two minutes before calling for medical assistance, and during that time they both inflicted bodily harm on Brooks. The DA said that Rolfe was seen on video kicking Brooks while he lay on the ground and that Brosnan was seen standing on Brooks’ shoulder while he was dying. He explained that the assault charges were brought because of these actions taken after the shooting.

Rolfe’s attorney said in a statement on Wednesday that the shooting was justified because Rolfe feared for his life, NBC News reported. Brosnan’s attorney said in a press release on Wednesday that Brosnan suffered multiple injuries including a concussion during the incident and stressed that Brosnan never drew his gun during the incident.

Brosnan’s attorney also clarified that Brosnan has not agreed to testify against Rolfe, according to NBC News. In his statement on Wednesday, DA Howard stated that Brosnan had agreed to be a state’s witness and testify against Rolfe, but Brosnan’s attorney said that was not true. He did say that Brosnan is cooperating with the district attorney’s office.