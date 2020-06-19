Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Flaunts Her Toned Body In A Tiny Red Bikini

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders treated fans to an eyeful of her toned figure in a video on Instagram. She was filmed lying down on a lounge chair on the beach while the camera panned across her body to showcase her curves.

The 32-year-old model had made multiple swimsuit posts on the social media platform this week, and continued the trend with this clip. Similar to a previous post, she tagged the location as Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico, where she has been enjoying a vacation.

Sonders held a folding fan in her right hand, and her phone in her left. She was fanning herself as the video started. The television personality rocked a tiny burgundy bikini that put her assets on display. Sonders’ top barely contained her ample cleavage, and it had small straps that wrapped around her neck. She had high-waist bottoms that helped showcase her toned legs. The accomplished golfer also sported big hoop earrings and sunglasses to complete the look. Her long dark hair was up in a ponytail, and her head was turned away from the camera when the clip began.

The footage started by filming Sonders’ upper half while she used the fan to cool off. Then the camera panned across her tanned legs, and went back up to her face. At this point, Sonders turned her face towards the lens, and the person recording let out a laugh. The video ended by panning over her chiseled physique one more time before showing the picturesque landscape in the distance. In her caption, Sonders asked fans to follow her on a fitness app.

Sonders uploaded the vid on Thursday for her 475,000 Instagram followers to see, and more than 2,600 of them flocked to the spicy clip and smacked the “like” button in just over four hours after it went live. Her replies were swarmed with fire emoji, as several models including Toochi Kash responded with that emoji.

“Babe when can I just be your sis for a week?” TV host Joy Taylor jokingly asked.

“No way someone so hot can cool off,” one fan commented.

“I thought Cabo was closed they must have opened it up for U,” another added.

“Is that a marriage license or a menu next to you?” one follower wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Sonders shared another bikini vid from the beach this week. In that clip, she sported a snakeskin-print suit that struggled to contain her bust. That post garnered over 7,300 likes from her adoring fans.