Megan Thee Stallion Makes Fans Do A Double Take While Posing In Yellow Lingerie

Megan Thee Stallion stunned in her latest Instagram post, which she shared on Thursday, June 18. The “Savage” rapper struck a pose in bright yellow Savage x Fenty lingerie.

The hip-hop star looked directly at the camera in the sizzling snapshot, tilting her chin upwards. Her lips were parted and her mouth was positioned into a slight grimace, her pearly white teeth sparkling. She stood tall directly next to a mirror, which reflected her look and gave her 11.8 million followers a double dose of the rapper.

Meg wore a sheer bustier that boasted a lace pattern on the cups. The top was cut low, emphasizing her cleavage and buxom bust. Her toned midriff and enviable abs were on full display; her diamond belly button ring glinted in the light.

The mustard yellow bottoms dipped low on her lower abdomen and rode up high on her waist, showing off her fit physique and hourglass figure. They sported bows on the hips, and Meg used one hand to pull up the panties, making the image even more sultry.

Meg wore her dark hair parted in the middle, her voluminous curls cascading down her shoulders in waves. They curved around her bust, ending just below her chest.

It looked as if she wore a charcoal shadow on her lids, which also seemed to be swiped with black liner. Her lush lashes fanned out and curled upwards in dramatic fashion. Her waterline appeared to be filled in with kohl pencil, and her lower lashes looked to be coated with black mascara.

Her cheeks seemed to be brushed with bronzer and highlighter, making her cheekbones appear sculpted.

Her pout looked to be outlined with a mocha-colored lipliner, while her lips were filled in with a peachy nude gloss.

Meg’s followers flocked to the comments section of the post in droves. While some fans solely responded with heart-eye and flame emoji, others left the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper lengthier messages.

“U snapped babes,” replied one follower.

“Laawwdd,” gushed a second social media user, including a drooling emoji.

“You know you my favorite mf right?” asked a fan rhetorically.

Others commented specifically about the lingerie, leaving rows of yellow hearts in reference to the color.

“I see why this style was sold out,” mused a fourth follower, punctuating their comment with two heart-eye and a flame emoji.

At the time of this writing, the post racked up more than 455,000 likes, over 6,000 comments, and counting.