’90 Day Fiancé’: Danielle Jbali Dishes About Sex With Mohamed Jbali

It’s been a while since fans have caught up with 90 Day Fiancé star Danielle Jbali, but she has returned to television on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, and she isn’t holding anything back, according to a report from InTouch Weekly.

During an appearance on The Domenick Nati Show, Danielle said she’s currently living her best life after her divorce from ex-husband Mohamed Jbali.

The couple met in an online chatroom and Danielle applied for the K-1 visa to bring Mohamed to her home state of Ohio. The pair married in front of family and friends, but their union was short-lived. Mohamed claimed Danielle lied about her lifestyle and her money issues from the past. He also complained about their bedroom activities, claiming his then-wife had an odor which she refused to address during the marriage. Mohamed used that as an excuse to leave and move to Miami to spend time with a female friend, who Danielle later contacted to prove that he had been using her for a green card.

Eventually, she tried to have him deported by turning over evidence to immigration but was unsuccessful. The reality star said she has forgiven her ex and has “moved on for good.” When asked about her current relationship status, she said she’s single.

“I’m not dating no one right now,” she said. “Right now, I’m single. I haven’t found the one that interests me.”

She went on to say that she has been receiving quite a few messages from men all over the world, expressing their interest in getting to know her. She said the men in her inbox are usually quick to talk about marriage and love but she’s not looking to go through the K-1 visa process again anytime soon. When asked about Mohamed, she said they’ve been in touch with each other.

“I have talked to him,” she said. “We started talking back in February just to check-in to see how each other are.”

She said she would never entertain the idea of rekindling a romantic relationship with Mohamed but will remain friends with him. When it comes to sex, Danielle made it clear that her ex was just “okay” in the bedroom and that she has definitely had better sex in her life.

Danielle spent the rest of her time on the show talking about other cast members, including David Murphey and his Ukrainian girlfriend Lana. Danielle said she thinks David got scammed on this season of the show. Many viewers believed Murphey’s storyline was faked by the network for ratings, but Danielle insisted that, as far as she knew, the relationships on the show were real.