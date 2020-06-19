‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Friday: Victor And Nikki Say ‘I Do’ For Real

The Young and the Restless preview for Friday, June 19 teases a storyline from March 18, 2013 when Victor and Nikki celebrated their love with yet another walk down the aisle. They had plenty of friends and family on hand to watch them say “I do,” and even Eric Forrester showed up from Los Angeles while Ashley also made a surprise visit.

Danger surrounded Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) wedding day when Congressman Wheeler (Mark Pinter) needed to make something go away, according to SheKnows Soaps. Abby (then Emme Rylan) served as the wedding planner, and she worked hard to create a gorgeous affair. Plus, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) served as her mother’s attendant, but she worried that Billy (then Billy Miller) might attempt to get revenge against Victor. Elsewhere, Avery (Jessica Collins) surprised Nick (Joshua Morrow) by making it in time to attend the big affair with him and his children.

Supposedly this wedding would be Victor and Nikki’s final wedding. The power couple planned to make this trip down the aisle their last trip down the aisle, but sometimes the best-laid plans go awry. While she got ready, Nikki flashed back to her gorgeous first wedding to Victor that was fit for a princess. Then Abby and Victoria showed up bearing gifts — a fur garter from Abby and a diamond tennis bracelet from Vicky. Later, Billy shocked everybody with a beautiful surprise. He brought Reed to be the ring bearer for the wedding, and it seemed all Victoria’s worries were for nothing. With Faith as the flower girl, the entire wedding party was perfect.

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) made a surprise return to Genoa City, and she commended her brother Jack (Peter Bergman) for leaving Newman Enterprises. However, she was less than thrilled about his relationship with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). As Ashley questioned her brother’s upcoming travel arrangements, Phyllis overheard, and she asked Ashely if she had a problem. Things got tense, especially because Jack was in the early stages of addiction recovery, and then Jack left. After that, Phyllis and Ashley made no bones about how they felt about each other.

Eric Forrester (John McCook) reunites with old friends, including Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Lauren (Tracey Bregman). Summer even managed to get in on things by discussing Forrester Creations with the fashion house mogul.

Ultimately, Victor and Nikki exchanged vows and then rings, but right after they became man and wife, somebody from Wheeler stepped in to cause trouble.