Ashley Resch Stuns In Black Crop Top & Plaid Pants For Double-Photo Update

Instagram hottie Ashley Resch shared a sexy double-photo update with her 915,000 followers on Thursday evening. In her latest uploads, she posed provocatively for the camera, leaning forward to showcase her bust and collar region.

The model wore a black crop top with thin spaghetti straps. The bottom of the outfit was ruched with drawstrings that allowed Ashely to raise the hemline to expose more of her toned midriff. Her square neckline helped to elongate her neck and flattered her bust to reveal a hint of her cleavage without overdoing it.

On her lower half, it appeared that Ashley was wearing black-and-white plaid pants, although the majority of her legs were out of frame, making it impossible to determine the length of her bottoms. Her pants looked form-fitting as they clung to her perky derrière. She cocked her hip to the side in the first pic to give her admirers a view of her voluptuous rear.

It appeared that Ashley took her photographs selfie-style, holding her camera in front of her as she bent forward and maneuvered the lens to capture her trim figure. She used one hand to take the first pic while leaning to the side. For the second snap, Ashley looked liked she was holding her camera with both hands and had positioned it directly in front of her.

The stunner’s chosen angles gave her fans a close-up look at her makeup application, which appeared to include pink lipstick, eyeliner, foundation, blush, and bronzer. She seemed to focus primarily on her mouth by making her plump lips look extra looking kissable.

To complete her ensemble, Ashley added some gorgeous bling in the form of large diamond hoop earrings and a chunky necklace.

Her geotag indicated that the photographs were taken in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Ashley seemed to be posing indoors, as a ceiling was visible behind her as if the camera were pointed upward from a spot near the ground.

In her caption, Ashley joked that she would be going on a date with someone’s dad. She also tagged jewelry maker Queen of Posh.

Within an hour of going live, her post had garnered over 3,300 likes and close to 100 comments. Fans could not wait to flock to her comments section to compliment her appearance.

“Well unfortunately my dad is not with us anymore but I’ll be glad to take his place I’m sure he would be happy to let me if you will accept my invitation,” wrote one person.

“Provocative and mesmerizing,” gushed another alongside several emoji.