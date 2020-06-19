‘Big Brother’ Breakup: Jackson Michie & Holly Allen Call It Quits Just Months After Moving In Together

Another Big Brother couple has split, as Jackson Michie and Holly Allen from Season 21 have ended their romance. The two met last summer in the BB21 house and continued their relationship in the real world. Now, however, both Jackson and Holly have now confirmed that they have gone their separate ways.

Holly posted about the split Thursday evening on her Instagram page. The photo that Holly shared showed just her, and the geotag noted that it was taken in Lander, Wyoming. She wore workout gear and had her dark hair pulled back into a ponytail, her eyes closed and her arms stretched out wide over her head.

In her caption, Holly noted that she knew that having her personal life in the spotlight meant that she ultimately felt an obligation to share this personal update. She said that as of Thursday, she was starting a new adventure, and she added that sometimes growth was hard but necessary.

The Big Brother star also said that sometimes growth happens alone, and that’s what she would be doing. In addition, Holly wrote that she wouldn’t change the experiences she had with Jackson. However, she also noted that sometimes there are fundamental character traits that don’t align and priorities that don’t sync up.

Holly also said that the past year had been the hardest she’d ever had. She explained that eventually, she got to a point where she could not compromise her integrity and she determined that she knew what she deserved. The Big Brother runner-up said that she is hurting now, but that she is excited about this new chapter in her life.

Jackson shared a post on his Instagram page shortly after Holly’s. This one included a photo of him with Holly, and he referred to her as an amazing woman.

He said that there were no bad words or actions that led to the split, just that the two of them had recognized that a relationship together wasn’t for the best. He said that they loved each other deeply and that Holly would always hold a special place in his heart.

Us Weekly noted that there had already been some breakup rumors swirling about the BB21 winner and runner-up. Jackson’s birthday was on June 13 but he was seen partying with fellow Big Brother alum Brett Robinson in Las Vegas. In addition, Holly didn’t make any kind of public social media post wishing her beau a happy birthday.

After continuing their romance outside of the house last summer, Jackson and Holly moved into a place together in Los Angeles this past January. At the time, they said they were best friends, had a lot of fun together, and communicated well.

The announcement of the split happened to come less than a week after Jackson issued a public apology online regarding a post he’d made regarding the “Black Lives Matter” movement. Jackson and Holly’s breakup announcement also comes in the midst of a lot of rumors that are swirling regarding a possible All-Star Season 22 cast for this summer.

Big Brother fans may end up doing some reading between the lines and speculating when it comes to both Holly and Jackson’s Instagram posts, but neither is saying anything more specific for now. This announcement comes just a couple of months after another Season 21 pair, Kat Dunn and Nick Maccarone, revealed that they had called it quits as well.