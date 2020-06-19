WWE News: Woman Accuses Superstar Of Assault, Shares Photos Of Bruises

Earlier today, a woman named Hannah Francesca took to Twitter to reveal that she’d been assaulted by a wrestler. In a follow-up tweet, per Wrestling Inc, Francesca stated that WWE’s Jordan Devlin was responsible for hurting her.

Francesca shared photographs of her bruises along with her tweet, while revealing that the pictures were only a sample of all the marks she had on her body as a result of Devlin’s alleged assault.

“This is scary. I’m really scared. Jordan Devlin did this to me. And this is just the physical damage. Not including my a*** and back bruises….because I don’t fancy posting that online.”

In a series of now-deleted tweets, Francesca talked about how difficult it is for women to speak out against abusers. She recalled approaching a promotion and reporting her abuser, only to be told that none of their “boys” would ever do that. She was presumably talking about Devlin, but she didn’t confirm who at the time.

However, in a subsequent tweet, Francesca confirmed that the wrestler in question was a WWE superstar. After being encouraged by Twitter users to speak up and report the culprit, she said that she worried about getting into a legal battle with the accused.

“I absolutely understand your intent here. But I’m not going to be sued by a man with a lot of power and WWE money. It’s a lot more complicated than just naming and shaming.”

Francesca went on to say that she was encouraged to reach out to her abuser in an effort to clear up any confusion and misunderstandings. She then encouraged wrestling promotions to learn all about these matters, so as not to “gaslight” the talent or fans.

NXT UK superstar Piper Niven tweeted afterward, revealing her own hesitancy to come forward about an alleged abuser. According to Niven, she — and other women — were just waiting for someone else to come forward first. It’s unknown if Niven was referring to Devlin at the time of this writing.

Neither Devlin nor WWE have released a statement yet, but the company takes these matters seriously. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Enzo Amore was released after a woman accused him of abusing her in 2018.

The Devlin news amid a series of revelations about British wrestlers acting inappropriately or abusively toward women, released in the wake of sexual assault accusations about Daniel Starr becoming public knowledge this week. 411 Mania has provided a list of some of the names so far.