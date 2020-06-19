Madison Gordon Shows Off Her Incredible Body In A Skimpy Printed Bikini

Aussie model and livestreamer Madison Gordon went online on Thursday and treated her Instagram fans to a very hot bikini snapshot.

In the picture, Madison could be seen rocking a printed, two-piece bathing suit which allowed her to show off major skin. Her sexy bikini top featured a plunging neckline, a thin string that ran across her chest, and straps that tied behind her neck. The racy garment put Madison’s enviable cleavage on full display.

She teamed the sexy top with equally skimpy string bikini bottoms that she tied high up on her waist to expose her toned thighs. The ensemble also drew viewers’ attention toward her taut stomach.

She seemingly sported a full face of makeup to complement her sexy bikini. She appeared to have applied some foundation, a nude lipstick, pink blush, and a thick coat of mascara. It looked like she finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows that had been arched to perfection.

Madison tied her raven-colored tresses in a high point tail with a printed scrunchie and ditched jewelry to keep it simple.

To strike a pose for the selfie, the Gold Coast native could be seen kneeling on the floor in front of a mirror. A purple and black sofa, a wooden fence, and some plants could also be seen in the background. In the caption, she wrote that she wishes to be everyone’s favorite model.

Within an hour of going live, the snapshot amassed more than 2,400 likes. In addition to that, many of her admirers flocked to the comments section and posted more than 230 messages to praise her amazing figure.

“The hottest babe on Instagram. And don’t worry, you are already my most favorite model,” one of her fans commented on the snapshot.

“Oh my lord. You’re perfect,” another user chimed in, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

“I’m sure you’re a lot of people’s favorite, Madison! You’re definitely a favorite of mine coz you’re an awesome and beautiful person,” a third admirer remarked.

“Oh, you are my fav and always will be. Looking gorgeous as always,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “my queen,” “extremely pretty,” and “love you so much,” to express their admiration for the hottie.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many of her fellow models also liked the snap, including Abby Dowse, Krystle Lina, Rachel Bush, Vicky Aisha, and Tawny Jordan.

Madison treats her fans to her sexy snapshot almost every week. As The Inquisitr previously noted, she shared a pic a while ago in which she was featured rocking a magenta two-piece bathing suit that allowed her to flaunt major underboob.