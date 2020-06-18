Laura Amy Sizzles In A Very Revealing Swimsuit On Instagram: “Purple Perfection”

Aussie lingerie model Laura Amy took to her Instagram page on Thursday and treated her 850,000 followers to a very hot snap, one in which she exposed major skin.

In the pic, Laura could be seen rocking a light purple, one-piece swimsuit that featured spaghetti straps, a large cutout on her midsection, and a high-cut leg opening. The risque ensemble allowed her to show off ample underboob. In addition to that, she also displayed her taut stomach as well as her sexy legs and thighs to tease her fans.

It looked like Amy opted for a full face of makeup to complement her sexy attire. The application seemingly featured some foundation that gave her face a flawless matte finish. She appeared to have dusted her cheeks with a brown blush, opted for a nude shade of lipstick, nude eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara, and dark, well-defined eyebrows.

She wore her brunette tresses in a messy bun and let a few strands of hair fall over her face. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of gold hoop earrings and a gold bracelet.

For the selfie, Amy could be seen standing in her house. Her kitchen and the door to a room could also be seen in the background. She stood with her legs spread apart, held one of her hands behind her head, gazed at the camera, and sported a pout.

In the caption, she informed her fan that her sexy swimsuit was from the UK-based fashion retailer, Oh Polly.

Within 30 minutes of having been posted, the snap garnered more than 4,300 likes. What’s more, many of her ardent admirers also took to the comments section and shared more than 150 messages to praise her sexy figure and sensual sense of style.

“This is just f*cking perfection! Thank you for posting,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are absolutely stunning. The best pic on my timeline today,” another user chimed in.

“Amazing body and beautiful face. Are you single?” a third admirer remarked.

“You are the sexiest model on Instagram,” a fourth follower wrote.

Apart from Laura’s regular fans and followers, the snap was also like by many of her fellow models and influencers, including Abby Dowse, Brooklyn Kelly, and Marianne Knerr.

Laura shares her hot and stylish snaps on her page multiple times a week. A few days ago, she posted yet another sexy photo in which she could be seen rocking a tan string bikini from Fashion Nova, one that she teamed with matching sweats.