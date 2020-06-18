Jinger Duggar Shares Kissing Photo, Husband Jeremy Vuolo Posts New Baby Bump Snap On Same Day

Duggar fans got a double treat from Jinger and Jeremy this week.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo seem to be quite in tune with each other these days. The stars of TLC’s Counting On have separate Instagram accounts and many times they manage to post within minutes of each other. It almost appears that they coordinate them on the social media platform. On Wednesday, Jinger shared a photo of her and Jeremy kissing and he also sent a picture showing off his wife’s growing baby bump.

While the married couple had posted two different Instagram snaps, the focus on both were all about relationships. Jinger’s was a bit more personal. Hers was a closeup photo of her and Jeremy in a smooth. It wasn’t a full blown sexy kiss, but more of a sweet intimate moment between them. The Duggar daughter was facing toward the camera as it was being snapped. Jeremy’s back was to the camera as he planted a kiss on his wife’s lips.

Jinger Duggar left her hair flowing down for the snapshot, but the sides were pulled back away from her face. She appeared to have a touch of neutral eye shadow swept across her lids and a little mascara on her lashes. She was wearing a short chain around her neck and two sets of earrings on her double-pierced ears.

In this particular pic, the pregnant mom of one was hiding her baby bump as only her face was showing. However, Jeremy’s Instagram snap that was shared around the same time as hers revealed her slightly protruding belly.

The reality stars were standing together facing forward, but their heads were cut off in the former professional soccer player’s photo. The focus appeared to be on Jinger’s baby bump that was front and center. She posed in front of Jeremy, while he had one hand resting on her tummy.

Jinger was wearing a sleeveless denim blue top with a matching belt that tied right above her protruding waistline. She paired it with white pants. You can see just the ends of her long locks in the snap.

In both postings, the reality stars spoke out about relationships. Jinger talked about how they met through her sister, Jessa, and brother-in-law, Ben Seewald. She toted that she really loves sharing their story with others.

Jeremy’s caption on his Instagram was all about marriage. He recently read a book called The Meaning of Marriage and it seemed to have made an impact on the Duggar son-in-law as he talked about being strong together as a team.

Earlier this week, Jinger Duggar had shared another baby bump snap of herself wearing a pretty green dress. She accentuated her maternity look by cradling her belly in the Instagram share.