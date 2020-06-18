Fitness Trainer Qimmah Russo Shows Off Killer Thighs In Tiny Pink Mini Dress

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo showed off her chiseled thighs to her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her recent post. Wearing a tight-fitting mini dress and a cap, the celebrity certainly flaunted her killer physique.

Qimmah is known for her famous abs but in her latest Instagram update, she showed off another of her amazing assets: her thighs. Chiseled to perfection due to her rigorous training, the celebrity showed off just how well hard work can pay off by posing in a pink mini dress that showed off all of her amazing legs.

The Fashion Nova dress featured a rounded neckline and short sleeves. It hugged her ample chest, tiny waist, and curvaceous hips. With one leg stretched out to the side and standing on tippytoe, Qimmah enhanced her thigh muscles further as she posed.

On her head, she wore a white cap with a pink brim. Her long blond hair cascaded out from underneath the headwear and fell in gentle waves over her shoulders.

Qimmah wore white runners on her feet. They had a rainbow effect on their heels that could be partially seen as she pointed her toes.

The Instagram sensation appeared to have matched her lips to the pink in her dress with a shiny lipgloss. Her eyes also appeared to be highlighted with plenty of dark eyeliner and mascara as well as some lighter highlights on the inside corners of her eyes.

Qimmah stood in front of a house and on a paved area. To one side was a garden with a newly established tree growing.

As soon as Qimmah posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within half an hour, it had gathered thousands of likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fans.

“Just perfect,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Pretty in pink!” a fan said.

“Your beauty is amazing,” said another user.

“Nice style girl,” a fourth person wrote, adding a row of heart emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers simply used emoji in order to convey how they felt about Qimmah’s look. By far, the most popular was the heart and fire icons but many also used the heart-eyes as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Qimmah showed off her lifeguard style in a set of images posted to her official Instagram account yesterday. Wearing a red one-piece swimsuit, the fitness fanatic once again showed off her muscular physique as she posed in a swimming pool.