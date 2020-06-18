Bianca Richards Shows Off Her Perfect Abs And Slender Figure In Steamy Instagram Photo

Australian fitness model Bianca Richards took to her Instagram account on Thursday and wowed her fans with a very hot beach snapshot.

In the pic, Bianca could be seen rocking a white crop top that that featured a plunging neckline adorned with faux buttons. The top allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage. She teamed the tiny garment with a pair of skimpy brown bikini bottoms that drew attention toward her slender legs and her thigh gap. Overall, the ensemble accentuated her taut stomach and perfect abs.

She appeared to have opted for a full face of makeup. The application seemingly included some foundation, a nude lipstick, nude blush, lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara, and defined eyebrows. She wore her slightly damp, brunette tresses down and let her locks cascade over her back.

In term of jewelry, she kept it very simple and only opted for a pair of delicate stud earrings.

To pose for the snap, Bianca could be seen standing at a beach against the breathtaking view of the ocean and the clear blue sky. She stood straight, tugged at her bikini bottoms, slightly puckered her lips, and gazed right into the camera.

In the caption, Bianca tagged her photographer Nick Glam for acknowledgement. Within two hours of having been posted, and as of the writing of this piece, the snap has garnered more than 5,300 likes. In addition to that, many of her fans also flocked to the comments section and posted about 350 messages to praise her amazing figure and beautiful facial features.

“You have a sexy body and nice legs,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Super pretty and your body is flawless! I love you so much, Bianca,” another user chimed in.

“Bianca making the mermaids jealous. The prettiest mermaid ever!” a third admirer remarked.

“You’re looking so gorgeous in that stunning white top, totally slaying it!” a fourth follower wrote, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji.

Other users posted words and phrases like “drop-dead gorgeous,” “so pretty,” and “perfect,” to express their admiration for the model.

Aside from her fans, many of her fellow models and influencers also liked the post to show appreciation and support, including Jaylene Cook and Lauren Dascalo.

