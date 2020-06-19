Blac Chyna Stuns In A Knit Bodysuit

Blac Chyna took to Instagram on Thursday, June 18, to share a sizzling photo of herself wearing a knit bodysuit that showed off her hourglass figure.

The former reality star, 32, looked directly at the camera with heavy-lidded, bedroom eyes. She tilted her head in the sultry shot, one arm bent at the elbow, her hand touching her head, her other hand holding a candle out in front of her.

The ensemble dipped low on Chyna’s chest, two strings tied to a golden circle at her décolletage. Her voluptuous bust and ample cleavage were on full display, particularly as it appeared that the model had opted to go braless.

Though the garment billowed out at the sleeves, it looked to be skintight everywhere else, showing off all of Chyna’s curves. She arched her back and popped out her booty, ensuring that her millions of followers caught a peek at her derriere, which was barely contained by the knitwear.

Chyna wore her hair in voluptuous amber waves. Her tresses were deeply parted and fell down her shoulders in long curls that fanned outwards.

Her makeup palette seemed to match her tresses in color, particularly the beauty products used on her eyes and lips.

Her dark brows appeared to be groomed, shaped, and filled in with pencil. They arched high over her honey brown irises.

It looked as if a mocha-colored shadow dusted her lids. The shadow fanned out, giving her a cat-eye appearance. Her feathery lashes curled upwards in dramatic fashion, and it seemed like black liner was swiped across her lids. Her lower lashes appeared to be coated with black mascara, and her waterline looked to be filled in with kohl pencil.

Her sculpted cheeks seemed to be brushed with blush and bronzer, making her cheekbones pop. Her lips looked to be coated with a brownish-ruby hue that paired well with her hair color.

In the comments section of the post, Chyna’s 16.3 million followers showered her in compliments and praise.

“Beautiful, Chyna!!! This color looks good on U!!!” exclaimed one social media user, punctuating their comment with a red heart.

“Flawless,” declared a second fan, inserting a heart-eye emoji.

“ANGELA is glowing like A SUNSET,” gushed a third person.

“Love this picture,” wrote a fourth follower, adding a heart-eye emoji and a blue heart.

Many others commented with rows of heart-eye, heart, and flame emoji.

As of press time, the photo racked up more than 20,000 likes and received more than 160 comments.