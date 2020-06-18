Tamra Judge Explains Why Shannon Beador Is Good For ‘RHOC’

Tamra Judge believes Shannon Beador is a great "housewife."

Tamra Judge may not have a friendship with Shannon Beador any longer but when it comes to Shannon’s ongoing role on The Real Housewives of Orange County, she understands why Bravo continues to have her back.

While appearing on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast earlier this week, the former cast member and mother of four opened up about why she believes Shannon is good for the reality series after claiming that she never tried to edit herself in a certain way during her 12 seasons on the show.

“I don’t produce myself. I feel like there’s a lot of people on the show who produce themselves and only want their selves to be seen in a good light,” Tamra explained, according to a report shared by Reality Blurb on June 18.

According to Tamra, some of the women who have come and gone from The Real Housewives of Orange County cast have made a habit of acting in a specific manner when cameras were rolling because they wanted to ensure that the viewers tuning in would believe that their lives were picture perfect. However, because they are on a reality show, Tamra said those watching were not wanting to see a fake persona from any of them.

Tamra then reminded viewers of a moment from the show in which Shannon lifted up her shirt and put her stomach on display after admitting to experiencing weight gain after her heartbreaking split from former husband David Beador.

“People loved when Shannon pulled her shirt up and showed her stomach, because that’s real life, that’s what people are dealing with,” Tamra explained.

“I think Shannon’s really good on the show because she does let it all out. She says it and she does it and she shows it,” Tamra added.

While Tamra and Shannon were close for years on the show, Tamra has said publicly that Shannon stopped communicating with her earlier this year, around the time when she reconciled with Kelly Dodd, who they both feuded with during Season 14.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Shannon and Tamra used to talk every day but once Tamra announced she would no longer be featured on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon quit responding to Tamra’s efforts to get in touch, which Tamra was “not shocked” about.

“Shannon doesn’t even answer Tamra’s calls anymore — and does not return her texts,” a source told All About the Tea in April.