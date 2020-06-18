‘The Walking Dead’: Negan’s Life Will Be Explored Further In New One-Off Comic

For those who are intrigued by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in AMC’s TV series The Walking Dead, it turns out that a special new one-off comic book will be released shortly that delves further into his story.

Skybound announced the exciting news earlier today in response to the decline in trade for comic book stores as a result of social distancing rules regarding the current coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s no secret that comic book shops have had a rough go of it during the COVID crisis,” Skybound said in a statement.

“From distribution being temporarily shut down, to people sheltering in place, to figuring out curb-side pick up or delivery, it hasn’t been easy.”

As a result of this, The Walking Dead creators Robert Kirkman and Charlie Adlard have decided that there is more of Negan’s story to tell, even though the comic book series finished last year. Additionally, they confirmed they would release a new title regarding this tale in order to help kickstart the comic book industry.

Negan Lives #1 is a “special one-shot” that will help fans catch up on what “everyone’s favorite villain” has been up to.

The comic will go on sale in comic book stores only, from Wednesday, July 1. Skybound will distribute the comics to stores free of charge in order to further help the industry. In addition, 100 percent of the profits from this special edition will go straight back to the comic book providers.

“The retailer community does backbreaking work to get comics into the hands of our loving fans, we should all be doing more in these trying times to show them how appreciated they are,” Kirkman said.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

According to the statement, Negan was last seen in issue No. 174 of The Walking Dead comics when Maggie Rhee confronted him, still vengeful over her husband’s death by Negan’s hand in issue No. 100. It is unclear if this will come into play in the upcoming story.

For those wanting to grab a copy of the 36-page black-and-white edition, they can do so by contacting their favorite outlets or ordering online for collection in store. The regular edition will be labeled Diamond Code MAR208199. However, there will be two rarer editions — Gold (Diamond Code MAR208201) and Silver (Diamond Code MAR208200) — also on offer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, while the famous San Diego Comic-Con will not run this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a virtual event will be held. AMC will host Walking Dead panels at this online event and it is expected that some further exciting announcements could be made regarding the franchise.