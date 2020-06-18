’90 Day Fiancé’: Angela Deem Talks Season 4 With Michael Ilesanmi And ‘Getting Rid Of Him’

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi have returned for their fourth season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé, and Deem is reflecting on the couple’s journey, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly.

The 54-year-old TV star sat down to chat with ET’s Melicia Johnson about the continuation of her journey with Ilesanmi on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. The couple initially appeared on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, where viewers followed Deem as she traveled from her Georgia home to Nigeria to finally meet her 31-year-old boyfriend. Deem and Ilesanmi quickly became a fan favorite couple with the intense moments of drama and their dreams of having children, despite Deem’s age.

During the season premiere of Happily Ever After?, the couple kicked things off with another round of fighting. While talking on the phone with Ilesanmi, Deem heard an unfamiliar ringtone and accused him of being sneaky. Her fears were only compounded by the fact that he had cheated in the past. When asked about the most recent fight, Deem said she just wanted to make sure her man wasn’t taking advantage of the distance between them.

“I just want to make sure he doesn’t think that being over there he can sneak,” she said. “And it would be harmless if he was sneaking, but still, I don’t like that. I can get mad, but I can get over the madness quicker if you say, ‘Listen, I’m going there and that’s it. If you get mad, you get mad.'”

Over the years, viewers have become critical of Deem’s hostile attitude toward Ilesanmi, and have shared their thoughts on social media. Despite the comments, Deems insisted she’s more “lenient” than most people think. She went on to say that she is on the show to give viewers a glimpse into her love story but refuses to allow anyone to tell her how to live her life.

The reality star said she had no regrets sharing her journey with the world, and that she has learned a lot from her fights with Ilesanmi.

“Getting rid of him is not easy,” she joked. “Because that’s real love, you know? Let’s face it, being on the show four times, he could’ve moved on a while back. I’ve learned that he really truly does love me.”

Deem also admitted that she’s been paying for cosmetic procedures, including Botox and fillers, in order to feel better about her appearance and keep up with Ilesanmi’s age group. She said he loves her as she is, but she’s still considering additional procedures to enhance her chin and butt.