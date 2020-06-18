Anthony Fauci Contrasts America’s Alleged ‘Anti-Science Bias’ With Anti-Vaxxers

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ leading coronavirus expert, recently appeared on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Learning Curve podcast and warned of the country’s “anti-science bias,” CNN reported.

“One of the problems we face in the United States is that unfortunately, there is a combination of an anti-science bias that people are — for reasons that sometimes are, you know, inconceivable and not understandable — they just don’t believe science and they don’t believe authority.”

Fauci, who has been the subject of numerous theories from coronavirus skeptics, claimed that some of the American public is skeptical about people from the White House talking about science because of the “air of authority” the residence gives off. He compared this skepticism to the opposition to vaccinations, which some suggest could pose more danger than benefit.

“It’s amazing sometimes the denial there is,” Fauci said. “It’s the same thing that gets people who are anti-vaxxers, who don’t want people to get vaccinated, even though the data clearly indicate the safety of vaccines. That’s really a problem.”

How dare this man. Do you want to know why they are learning to hate scientists for real Dr Fauci? Because your group lies about science & your ilk drove the truth telling scientists out of their rightful places inside the instutions calling bullshit on your lying about masks. pic.twitter.com/VJLTGT0GOe — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) June 18, 2020

According to The Guardian, opponents of vaccinations are using the pandemic to spread fear over the dangers of a future coronavirus vaccine. The publication suggests that the movement could use its “influence and power” to decrease Americans’ trust in a COVID-19 vaccine — a possibility that recent studies allegedly suggest is a serious issue.

Fauci claimed that the fast-tracked coronavirus vaccine process has thus far been proceeding well, although he noted that its possible the process will not be a success. In this case, Fauci said the only downside would only be a loss of money on behalf of the federal government and the multiple companies involved in the development process.

Fauci also used his podcast appearance to touch on the lockdown measures implemented to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which have received pushback and criticism for the economic destruction they have caused. He pointed to new research papers that suggested the lockdowns have “saved hundreds of millions of infections and millions of lives.” In particular, one study in Nature found that large-scale shutdown policies have avoided approximately 60 million additional coronavirus infections across the United States.

As reported by National Post, Fauci has become something of a “global supervillain” for conspiracy theorists, who are wary of trusting his expertise. Critics point to the fact that coronavirus has not been as severe as Fauci initially predicted, and others believe that he is an alarmist that is attempting to undermine President Donald Trump’s reelection odds in November.