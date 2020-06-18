Ashanti Flaunts Her Voluptuous Physique In Tiny Green Shorts

R&B singer and actress Ashanti thrilled her 5.6 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot snap in which she flaunted her voluptuous figure in a matching green set. The ensemble she wore was from the brand PrettyLittleThing, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption.

Ashanti didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she appeared to be standing outside in a lush green area. The grass underneath her was a vibrant hue, and there were a variety of trees, shrubs and bushes in the background.

Ashanti kept the color palette going with her ensemble, which was a matching green set, although the hue was a bit of a cooler shade of green than her surroundings. On top, she rocked a knitted cropped sweater that draped over her curves. The look had a high neckline that kept her cleavage hidden, and loose sleeves that enveloped her arms without clinging too tightly to them. She had the sleeves rolled up slightly, so that her forearms were visible, and she also exposed several inches of her toned stomach thanks to the cropped length.

She paired the sweater with shorts crafted from the same knit fabric. The shorts had a drawstring waist that nipped in at Ashanti’s slim waist, and the figure-hugging material showed off her sculpted rear. The bottoms weren’t even able to cover all of her posterior, leaving a bit exposed, as well as showing off her curvaceous thighs and calves.

She added a few accessories to finish off the look, including a pair of blue, black and white Nike sneakers. She also had on a pair of sunglasses with bold frames, and statement hoop earrings with embellished hoops and text in the middle. Her long locks were pulled up in a sleek bun and she served up some major attitude in the picture.

Ashanti’s fans couldn’t get enough of her buxom body, and the post racked up over 249,800 likes within five hours, including a like from actress Gabrielle Union. The post also received 4,180 comments in the same time span.

“It’s the thighs for me,” one fan wrote, captivated by her curvaceous figure.

“Loving the green on you and ya shoe game always on point,” another follower commented.

“THEE BADDEST IN THE GAME! Not up for debate,” a third fan remarked.

Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Ashanti shared a snap in which she rocked a graphic t-shirt and tiny shorts as she went out on a walk with her adorable dogs. She layered on several necklaces, and rocked two different colored sneakers for the excursion.