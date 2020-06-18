Lori Loughlin Is ‘Scared To Death’ That She Will Catch COVID-19 While In Prison, Sources Say

Lori Loughlin is scared that she will develop COVID-19 while serving time for her role in the college admissions scandal.

Inside sources recently spoke out regarding one of former Full House star Lori Loughlin’s concerns about spending time in prison. Loughlin is reportedly very afraid that she will contract COVID-19 while doing her time for her role in the college admissions scandal, according to US Weekly.

Loughlin nor her husband Mossimo Giannulli have been officially charged yet in connection to the scandal, however it was revealed last month that they did both intend to plead guilty. Loughlin pleaded guilty to fraud related charges and her expected sentence is two months behind bars, a $150,000 fine as well as two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service. The official sentence is expected to be handed down in August.

Even though the country may be beginning to slowly open back up following quarantine, the coronavirus pandemic remains a major threat. It is perhaps even more of a threat to those in confined areas around many other people like Loughlin will soon be.

It is for this reason that the 55 year old actress is “scared to death of catching COVID-19, as the virus is ravaging the federal prisons in California,” the inside source close to Loughlin revealed.

The actress has reason to be concerned because issues regarding jail overcrowding have been prevalent across the state of California in recent months. In fact, after 17 additional COVID-19 related deaths, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced earlier this week that they intend to release 3,500 more inmates early. Those that get to be released will not be sex offenders or anyone who has committed a violent crime. Those with pre-existing health conditions have an increased chance of early release.

“It’s time to release medically vulnerable people who have demonstrated low-risk for committing crimes, even if they committed something more serious in the past,” said San Francisco-based prison reform attorney Michael Bien who has been helping to coordinate the release, according to Fox KTVU News.

Obviously Loughlin’s goal will be to spend as little time behind bars as possible. As she prepares for what is to come, she is working closely with her legal advisors, the inside explained.

“She’s met with the official who’s preparing her sentencing report, which the judge will use for guidance as to how long she’ll serve,” they said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, both Loughlin and her husband have been accused of using bribery and cheating to get their two daughters a spot at The University of Southern California.