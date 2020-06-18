Raven-Symone Receives Well-Wishes From Her ‘Cheetah Girls’ Co-Stars After Announcing She’s Married

Raven-Symone’s former castmates from The Cheetah Girls recently proved that they still support each other.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Symone announced she married her girlfriend Miranda Maday in a surprise backyard ceremony. In her first Instagram post to announce the wedding, Symone posted a photo of the newlyweds hugging each other as they smiled for the camera. The couple wore white and black jumpsuits for their special day.

After Symone uploaded the photo, she received more than 300,000 likes underneath her post. In addition to the plethora of fan comments she received, Us Weekly reported that all three of Symone’s cast members on The Cheetah Girls left heartwarming messages. Symone starred in the first two films of the Disney Channel franchise alongside Adrienne Houghton, Sabrina Bryan, and Kiely Williams.

“Congratulations Raven!!!” Bryan exclaimed. “Wishing you so much love with this next chapter together! Cheers to the NEWLYWEDS!!!”

Williams added that she wishes the couple “a lifetime of love, joy, and laughter.” As for Houghton, The Real co-host simply left “CONGRATULATIONS,” to express the happiness she felt for her former co-star.

Fans of The Cheetah Girls will recall that Symone’s starring role as Galleria first took place back in 2003. After the success of the first film, Houghton (Chanel), Bryan (Dorinda), and Williams (Aqua) returned to film The Cheetah Girls 2 in 2006. The three women also turned the movie’s success into a singing group after the third Cheetah Girls movie in 2008.

The sweet remarks from Symone’s former co-stars come months after they seemingly had issues with one another on social media. Their drama began after Williams revealed that she and Houghton were no longer friends after someone asked if she would appear on The Real. Williams referred to Houghton as a bad friend, which Symone took notice of. She asked Williams to join her in an Instagram live discussion in which she recalled feeling left out while they were filming The Cheetah Girls 2. Symone’s feelings of isolation were what she said caused her not to return for the third film.

“The cliquish way that there was during that movie made me feel excluded from my original team,” she shared at the time. “Not that it was strong to begin with, but I felt excluded. We have other things that just led up to that moment that just were weird, personal outside of business.”

Although she said that she is proud to be a married woman, Symone hasn’t revealed how she and Maday met. Maday currently works as a social media manager for Off The Menu, a restaurant app, and has worked in the entertainment industry in the past.