Admin Official Likens John Bolton’s Memoir To ‘Revenge Porn’ Against The President That Fired Him

President Donald Trump’s adviser, Peter Navarro weighed in on former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s forthcoming book, saying that it was tantamount to “revenge porn” and accusing the former administration official of just looking to “make a buck.”

“This is deep swamp revenge porn,” Navarro said while being interviewed on Fox News.

Bolton’s book, The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir, is slated to be released on June 23, assuming the administration’s suit to block it’s release is unsuccessful.

“He’s basically throwing grenades at this administration to make money with [publisher] Simon & Schuster,” added Navarro.

“The minute he got in here, what he did … is set up the national security office as an autonomous zone with him literally as the warlord.”

Navarro didn’t appear to be masking his disdain for the former National Security adviser, going so far as to mock the form official calling him “Big Lie Bolton” and “Book Deal Bolton.”

According to the administration official, Bolton “got fired because he didn’t obey the chain of command because he was out of touch with what President Donald J. Trump stands for in terms of foreign policy.”

“He [Trump] does not want to get this country into foreign wars and that’s what John Bolton doesn’t like.”

Navarro said during his interview that Bolton was very interested in staying in conflicts in places like Iraq as well as taking military force in places like Venezuela. Bolton reportedly looked for the most aggressive response in every scenario which was not in line with Trump’s foreign ideology.

WATCH: @PeterNavarro45 reacts to former national security adviser John Bolton's upcoming 592-page memoir, "The Room Where it Happened" that charges that President Trump is 'unfit' for office #nine2noon pic.twitter.com/YM1vaGGPEP — America's Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) June 18, 2020

The administration adviser drove his point home by reminding viewers that Bolton made a similar move when working for the Bush administration, insisting that there were weapons of mass destruction in Iraq, and use that to push for invasion. After his departure from that administration, he wrote a book about the Bush administration as well.

Bolton’s most recent book has been firmly rejected by the president, who said just days ago that Bolton asked for a position in the administration that wouldn’t require a Senate confirmation, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

The president also said that the content of Bolton’s book is such that he could face charges, however, the president was clear that the decision will be left up to Attorney General Bill Barr. Barr’s justice department has already stated that the book did not go through the proper vetting prior to printing, which could spell trouble for the former national security adviser.