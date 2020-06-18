Tamra Judge Slams Emily Simpson as ‘Dead Weight,’ Suggests She’s Not Interesting On ‘RHOC’

Tamra Judge doesn't understand Emily Simpson's role on the show.

Tamra Judge is speaking out against her former Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Emily Simpson, who is expected to reprise her role on the upcoming 16th season of the series.

While appearing on this week’s episode of the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast, Tamra suggested that Emily doesn’t fit in on the show and described the mother of three as “dead weight” before claiming that Emily has made a habit of saying one thing to cast mates’ faces while saying another in her cast confessionals.

“Emily just doesn’t belong on the show, doesn’t fit in,” Tamra claimed, according to a report shared by Reality Blurb on June 18. “I think Emily [is] dead weight on the cast.”

According to Tamra, she believes that Gina Kirschenheither, who was added to the Real Housewives of Orange County cast at the same time as Emily and has maintained a friendship with Tamra in the months since she left the show, speaks her mind during production and doesn’t play games with her co-stars.

“She’s not afraid of anybody. [Whereas] Emily was always really nice to our face, but then she’d get in her confessionals and say things,” Tamra recalled.

Because Emily allegedly acted one way to her face and other way in her confessions, Tamra didn’t believe she made for a good housewife. After all, addressing things face-to-face with cameras rolling is what makes for a dramatic show.

Tamra went on to say that Emily just doesn’t have a lot of interesting stuff going on in her life. That said, she noted that Emily isn’t a bad person. Instead, she simply doesn’t feel Emily is good for television and suspects she’s “just a little too normal.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tamra and Emily engaged in a bit of a war of words with one another earlier this year after Tamra suggested on Instagram live that Emily had sought out a role on The Real Housewives of Orange County before being added to the show in 2018 ahead of Season 13.

According to Tamra, Emily had contacted her and other past cast members of the series, allegedly in an effort to connect herself to the show. However, according to Emily, that was not how she was cast on the show at all.

On Twitter, after a fan reacted to Tamra’s interview by saying that people shouldn’t be able to “apply” for roles on the show, Emily sad she was actually asked by a casting director to audition.