Sean Lowe Poses For A Comical Photo With His Two Sons

Former 'Bachelor' Sean Lowe posed with his two sons for a sweet Instagram photo.

Former Bachelor Sean Lowe took to Instagram recently to share a comical photo of himself and his two young sons, 3 year old Samuel and 1 year old Isaiah. The two little boys were fresh from the bath and were wrapped up in a fluffy, white towel as they posed alongside their father for a mirror selfie.

Lowe held both boys in one arm, while snapping a photo with the other. He matched with the boys in a white T-shirt and flashed a big smile as he took the photo. Isaiah rested his head on his father’s shoulder while smiling as he stared at his reflection in the mirror. Meanwhile, Samuel’s hair was still disheveled from the bath and sticking up on top of his head. He seemed to be giggling as he checked out his appearance in the mirror.

The Lowe’s appeared to be standing in the boy’s bathroom, a panda decoration hanging on the wall behind them. Known for his self depreciating style of humor and constant jokes on social media, Lowe did not disappoint with yet another comical caption. The former reality television star poked fun at both himself and his two sons, joking that they might not be outstanding in some categories, but at least they were average personality wise.

His followers could not get enough of the sweet post, which racked up over 100,000 likes in no time. He boasts 1.3 million on Instagram overall. His many fans took to the comments section to compliment him on the sweet photo and to commend him for his famous sense of humor.

“I love your captions and your relationship with your family but sometimes I wonder how the kids are gonna take them as they get older,” wrote one person, including a laughing emoji.

“I love how happy your family is all the time! It’s so awesome!!” wrote another person.

Other social media users commented upon Lowe’s season of The Bachelor which was recently aired for a second time on ABC. At the conclusion of the season, Lowe became engaged to his final pick Catherine Giudici whom is now married to and shares three children with.

“That is an adorable picture! I really enjoyed re-watching your season. It felt real to me when some of the more current seasons haven’t,” one person wrote.

In addition to their two sons, Lowe and Giudici also have an infant daughter named Mia. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Lowe said in a recent interview that they do expect to have more children in the future, perhaps even through the process of adoption.