Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Flaunts Her Fit Booty In A Thong Bikini On The Beach

Model Viktoria Varga put her jaw-dropping figure on display in a beach photo for her latest Instagram update. For the post, she was photographed on the sand in a thong bikini that gave viewers a glimpse of her backside.

Similar to other recent posts, the Hungarian tagged her location at the Summersalt Beach Club at the Jumeirah Al Naseem hotel in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where she has been spending time amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Varga was shot on a gorgeous beach, and in the background the sky was a multitude of colors during sunset. The model stood on the sand and the leaf of a palm tree could be seen to the right.

Varga wore her long blond hair up in a ponytail and had her back to the camera for the serene snap. She held her arms in the air with her hands making a “rock on” sign, and it appeared as if she were walking into the sunset. The fashion designer had her right foot forward and her left foot back which helped accentuate her derriere.

The 28-year-old rocked a polka dot bikini, and the small straps of the top that tied in the back were visible. Her side-string thong bottoms were eye-catching, as they embellished her athletic booty and toned legs. Varga’s slender frame was silhouetted against the beautiful backdrop. She added a caption that mentioned this being her favorite time to be out. In the comment section, Varga added several hashtags including “#dubailife” and “#sunset.”

Many of the model’s 467,000 Instagram followers noticed the summery snap, and more than 8,200 of them showed their approval by slapping the “like” button in just over 10 hours after the post went live. Varga’s replies were riddled with different colored heart and heart-eye emoji. The model – who is famously dating Italian soccer pro Graziano Pelle – received a flood of comments in Italian. Fans complimented her physique and the stunning setting.

“Wow, amazing view and amazing girl,” one follower wrote while adding several heart-eye emoji.

“The best girl in the world!” another fan responded.

“BEAUTY and the BEACH = @vikyvarga,” an Instagram user commented.

“My best time of the day is to see your post,” one fan replied.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Varga scintillated fans earlier in the week with two steamy pics in lace lingerie. According to her caption, she used a self-timer to capture the spicy photos in the beige and tan-colored outfit. That upload earned more than 9,800 likes from her fan base.