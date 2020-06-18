‘The Breakfast Club’s’ Angela Yee Talks Receiving Negative Reactions Following Russell Simmons’ Interview

The Breakfast Club co-host Angela Yee recently shared how she felt about the backlash the show received for interviewing Russell Simmons about his current sexual assault allegations.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Simmons appeared on the syndicated radio show on Wednesday, June 10. During the interview, Yee, Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy listened as Simmons told his side of some of the allegations against him. After seeing the discussion, Yee and her co-hosts received backlash from two of Simmons’ accusers who appeared on the HBO Max documentary, On The Record. In the film, Drew Dixon and Sil Lai Abrams criticized them for allowing Simmons to tell his story, which involved refuting their claims. Abrams specifically shared her view of The Breakfast Club and said the hosts were too complicit while they were speaking with Simmons.

Yee spoke to Variety and shared what it was like to see the comments following her interview with Simmons. She said she wasn’t surprised by the reaction they received after the interview, as Simmons was defending himself against the women’s accusations. The on-air personality also admitted as the sole female voice of the show, some of the topics they discuss on the show isn’t received by Charlamagne and Envy the same way.

“There are definitely challenges that come with being the only woman in any room, and on a show like The Breakfast Club, with strong opinions, it can be hard to get the guys to see things from my point of view,” Yee shared.

Although she and her co-hosts did receive some flack for the interview, Yee said she thinks Simmons’ interview will ultimately help the alleged survivors from the documentary get their stories told to the masses. Since its May release, Yee said she hadn’t seen the movie promoted as much. While she did see it for herself, Yee also added that Oprah Winfrey’s decision to step away from the film may have had something to do with the lack of views.

“Truthfully, I believe that [Breakfast Club] interview actually drove more traffic for people wanting to see the other side,” Yee said. “I feel like the doc hasn’t gotten much coverage and most of the news was about the drama with Oprah pulling out and people attacking her for being involved in the first place with producing it.”

After going on Twitter to accuse Yee, Charlamagne and DJ Envy of being “blatant rape apologists,” Yee asked Abrams to appear on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday, June 17. In addition to Abrams, Yee said she’s also offering Dixon and other alleged survivors of Simmons’ to share their stories on the show as well.