Elon Musk Says He Did Not Have A Threesome With Ex Amber Heard And Cara Delevingne

Elon Musk is putting one particular rumor about his sexual history to bed.

Elon Musk has responded to accusations that he had a “three-way affair” with his ex Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne. In a statement to Page Six on Thursday, the Space X founder said that he and Delevingne had never had sex with one another.

“Cara and I are friends, but we’ve never been intimate. She would confirm this. Also, I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing. I don’t think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage!” Musk explained.

The Tesla founder’s statement came just one day after The Daily Mail reported that Josh Drew, a friend of Heard’s who used to live near the actress and Johnny Depp, testified that Musk, Heard and Delevingne had had a threesome in Depp’s house in 2016. Drew’s deposition was part of the ongoing legal battle between Heard and Depp.

According to the Mail, attorney Benjamin Chew asked Drew if the three were having an affair, and Drew said that that was his understanding.

Musk also encouraged Depp and Heard to bury the hatchet and move on with their lives. Their legal battle is still generating headlines more than three years after they finalized their divorce.

“Life is too short for such extended negativity. Nobody is going to say, after it’s all over, that they wished the court battle had lasted longer!” Musk told Page Six.

Musk had previously been accused of having an affair with Heard before she filed for divorce from Depp. Musk denied the accusation at the time.

Musk and Heard were in an on-and-off relationship following her divorce from Depp. They ended the relationship in 2018, and Musk is now dating the musician Grimes. The couple recently made headlines for naming their son X AE A-XII after he was born in May.

In an explanation posted to Twitter, Grimes explained the unconventional name, saying that each piece of it meant something to her and Musk. The X represents the unknown variable, while the AE is her elven spelling of “Ai,” which could mean artificial intelligence or love. The A-XII is a tribute to a spy plane which was the precursor to the couple’s favorite aircraft of all time.

The name went through some changes from its original incarnation, in large part because California law prohibits characters outside of the English alphabet to be used on the birth certificates that it issues.