Leanna Decker Flaunts Incredible Body In Racy Swimsuit While Doing The Splits

Clad in a racy red swimsuit, Instagram model Leanna Decker stunned her fans with her flexibility and incredible body. She had her fans flocking to view an image and a video which she uploaded to her social media platforms. In the uploaded media, she did the splits and stretched her lithe body for the camera.

The 28-year-old looked smoking hot in a strappy one-piece swimsuit that exposed a lot of skin. The halter neck swimming costume left very little to the imagination and drew attention to her beautiful body. The swimsuit had three straps along her back for a risqué look. The first strap clasped behind her neck, the straps extending from her bust tied mid-back, while a third strap cinched around her minuscule waist.

Leanna put her thick booty on display in this image. The swimsuit had some thong panties that showcased her derriere as she moved through her poses effortlessly.

Leanna recently cut her hair and she styled her hair casually. She allowed her red hair to cascade down her back as she showcased her magnificent figure. She appeared to be wearing some light natural-looking makeup to enhance her delicate facial features.

The model posed outside on a terracotta-tiled floor. She made herself comfortable on a yoga mat and seemed oblivious to anything around her as she maintained the pose.

The first image showed Leanna sitting with her legs in a classic splits position. She used her hands for balance while tilting her head backward.

The video clip showed Leanna in the abovementioned stretch before she lifted both hands and clasped them together. She then bent forward to lie on her front leg with apparent ease.

The social media star has a solid following of over 275,000 fans. She regularly updates her social media pages with photos and videos that she knows will resonate with her fans. This specific snap has already racked up over 5,000 likes in an hour.

Some of Leanna’s fans took to the comments section where she has garnered over 90 comments since the image went live. It seems to have sparked some intense excitement and had them singing her praises.

One fan called her an “elastic babe” while another doled out some advice.

“Take care Leanna, hope you do some stretching first,” they cautioned.

Another admirer reminisced about the time when they also challenged themselves to something similar.

“Perfectly athletic! The last time I did something like that it took me two weeks to stand up, lovely Leanna. Stay safe out there,” they said.

A third Instagram user waxed lyrical about Leanna’s yoga moves.

“How long did it take you to be able to do the splits? Impressive!” they raved.