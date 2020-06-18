Tamra Judge Says She’d Join ‘RHONY’ If She Could, Claims They Need A ‘Shake-Up’

Tamra Judge would love to cross over.

Tamra Judge would love to join the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City after announcing her exit from the Real Housewives of Orange County in January.

Tamra originally starred on the Southern California-based version of the Real Housewives franchise. She appeared on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast earlier this week, where she said she’d prefer to join the Big Apple show, rather than other franchises of the hit Bravo franchise.

“I’d wanna join [The Real Housewives of New York City] if I could join another franchise — because Leah [McSweeney] is on there and I am obsessed with her,” Tamra said, according to a June 18 report shared by the Daily Mail.

As fans of The Real Housewives of New York City well know, Leah McSweeney joined the cast of the show last summer ahead of filming on the currently airing episodes of Season 12. At the time, Bethenny Frankel had just left the series and producers were likely looking for a big personality to shake things up.

Tamra said the Married to the Mob clothing brand founder was exactly what the series needed.

Although Tamra told David that she is a big fan of Leah’s addition to the show, she suggested that The Real Housewives of New York City is in need of yet another shake-up before admitting that she had previously quit watching the show.

“That’s why I was so happy when they brought Leah in. I think it needs a little bit of a change in cast, it’s time,” she explained.

Tamra then said that when it comes to shows needing shake-ups, she understands the concept because she experienced the need while watching the Real Housewives of New York City. She also admitted that Bravo may have been thinking the same thing when they tuned into episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County when she and Vicki Gunvalson were still on.

“But maybe that’s what they thought of with me, Vicki, and Shannon — they saw the three of us but they got rid of the wrong one,” she said, suggesting that Bravo should have fired Shannon Beador instead of her and Vicki.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tamra and Vicki began filming a show of their own in February after leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County cast and recently celebrated the new series while out with friends in Southern California last week.