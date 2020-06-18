Deena Cortese Posts Sexy Mirror Selfie, ‘Been Three Months Since My Hair And Makeup Were Done’

Jersey Shore and Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Deena Cortese wowed her 3 million Instagram followers on Thursday when she posted a sexy mirror selfie showing off her fresh look.

Her gorgeous, chocolate brown hair was straightened and tumbled over her shoulders, reaching all the way down to her stomach. Cortese’s face was perfectly made up. Her eyes were lined with dark eyeliner and mascara. Her eyebrows were expertly shaped and darkened with an eyebrow pencil. She wore a nude-colored lipstick and subtle blush to accent her master contouring.

Cortese stood in front of a full-length mirror, apparently in her room. Behind her, a vanity with a triple mirror can be seen with products laid out on top. Cortese wore a kimono-style, silky robe covered in a cherry blossom print. She held the robe closed in the front with one hand. The robe was short enough that her slim, lengthy legs were on full display.

In the caption, Cortese said that she hadn’t done her makeup and hair for months, so she took the mirror pic to document her done up self. Within three hours, the post had accumulated over 36,000 likes and more than 250 comments. In the comments, fans gushed about how amazing the Jersey Shore looked.

One Instagram user commented, “You’re so beautiful with or without makeup!”

“Deena you are sooo d**n Gorgeous,” said another Instagram user.

A few of Cortese’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation co-stars also chimed in to tell her how amazing she looked.

The mirror selfie was a treat for Cortese’s Instagram followers because the reality star rarely posts sexy pictures of herself on her Instagram account. Most of the photos on her feed are of her absolutely adorable son, CJ, who she had just over a year ago with her husband Christopher Bruckner, according to MTV.

However, Cortese has shared a few pictures of herself since quarantine began a few months ago. At the end of May, Cortese posted a pic of herself wearing a skimpy, sheer pink negligee. In the caption she joked that she’d gotten her curves back after being in quarantine, implying that she’d put on a few pounds while stuck at home.

Cortese has also blessed her Instagram followers with a couple of bathing suit shots in the past couple of weeks. In one she wore a gorgeous one-piece bathing suit and joked about her “thick thighs.” In another she wore a one-piece swimsuit with cutouts on the side as she lounged across two deck chairs, watching CJ play outside.