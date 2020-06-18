Tinashe Flashes A Huge Smile In Lace Top & Leather Shorts

Tinashe took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of photos of herself. The former Dancing with the Stars contestant is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and impressed followers with her most recent upload.

The “Die A Little Bit” songstress stunned in a relatively low-cut black lace top that displayed her decolletage. To complete the outfit, she paired the ensemble with short black leather shorts that fell way above her knees. Tinashe accessorized herself with a necklace featuring a sun pendant, a nose ring, and large silver hoop earrings. She styled some of her long hair loose and wavy, and the rest of it was braided with sheer beads. For her makeup application, the entertainer appeared to have applied a coat of lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner.

Tinashe posted two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she posed in front of a plain white backdrop next to a plant. Tinashe crouched forward and looked up to her right with a huge smile. The singer placed both arms in front of her and showed off her pearly whites.

In the next slide, Tinashe looked directly at the camera lens with a mouth-open expression. She was captured in the same position with her long hair draping in front of her.

For her caption, Tinashe expressed that to be happy and full of love every day is her ultimate goal.

In the span of 45 minutes, her post racked up more than 40,000 likes and over 560 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 2.9 million followers.

“The most beautiful woman in the world,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow EXTREMELY beautiful and yes absolutely… and hopefully I’m the guy that gives you that happiness,” another devotee shared.

“OMG I CAN’T HELP FALLING IN LOVE WITH YOU GIRL YOU’RE AMAZING,” remarked a third fan passionately in capital letters.

“Love, you have no idea how happy your smile makes me. The brightest and most heartwarming goddess,” a fourth admirer commented.

Wowing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Tinashe. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was snapped in what looked to be an oversized white jacket that had electric blue feathers attached all over for V Magazine. To complete the look, Tinashe rocked a sheer white netted garment underneath and knee-high white boots. She accessorized herself with rings, a nose ring, and opted for white nail polish while sporting her dark wavy hair down.