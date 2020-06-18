Colton Underwood Gets New Tattoo Following Cassie Randolph Breakup

'The Bachelor' star gets new body art as he spends time with friends.

Colton Underwood got a new tattoo less than three weeks after announcing his split from Cassie Randolph.

The Bachelor star shared a new photo to Instagram that showed him sitting in a tattoo artist’s chair with his left arm out and a glass of red wine in his other hand. Colton was wearing a backward baseball cap and black t-shirt as he looked down while the ink master started his work in what appeared to be an outdoor setting at night.

In the caption to the pic, Colton wrote that he was with good friends as he got his “art.” The 28-year-old former NFL player tagged several friends as well as the tattoo artist in his post. A second photo on his Instagram showed that the tattoo is on Colton’s wrist.

In the comments to the photo, fans had mixed opinions on Colton’s post-breakup ink.

“Nooo! Don’t put a bumper sticker on a Ferrari,” one fan wrote.

“What if I’m a Jeep?” Colton responded to the fan.

Other followers asked The Bachelor star what type of tattoo he got.

“Another reminder that God has my back,” Colton replied.

Other fans commented on the timing of the ABC reality star’s new tat.

“Definitely going thru a break up I see,” one fan wrote.

“It was this or dying his hair,” another added.

And others questioned why Colton was getting a tattoo while drinking, while other commenters begged him to please post pictures of the finished design. As of this writing, Colton has not revealed what his new tattoo says.

Fans know that Colton was tattoo-free when he was ABC’s leading man on The Bachelor nearly two years ago — his many shirtless shower scenes confirmed it. But by the time he appeared on the After the Final Rose episode at the end of his season, Colton showed up with at least previously unseen two tattoos.

On the heels of his Bachelor journey, Colton debuted a thick black cross on his forearm, and on his opposite wrist, he showed off ink that said says “29:11,” according to Life and Style. The bible verse he refers to in his tattoo reads, “‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

Colton clearly has a lot on his mind since his breakup with Cassie late last month, but he seems to be taking comfort with good friends, good wine, and new body art that reflects his beliefs.