Instagram Model Jocelyn Shows Off Her Jaw-Dropping Body In Small White Bikini

Model Jocelyn Chew showed off her fit figure in a scintillating short clip for a recent Instagram upload. In the post, she took a quick video on the set of a photo shoot where she wore a small bikini, and used a pixie wings filter.

The Canadian-born beauty had shared several snaps from at-home photo shoots during the lock down, but she was back on a set for this video. She recorded a quick behind-the-scenes clip, while another model was seen being photographed in the background. The model tagged Frankies Bikinis in the post along with her modelling agency.

Chew rocked a small white swimsuit that put her slender frame on display. Fans were treated to a clear shot of her toned stomach, and her complexion popped against the bright white suit. She used a camera filter to give the appearance of light-purple pixie wings on her back.

The 28-year-old wore her hair down in loose curls for the shoot. Chew’s video started with her bending over to hit record and she stepped back to put her body in-frame. The former The Face contestant struck a pose as her slender body could be seen from the knees up. She then turned her body to the side to give viewers a glimpse of her backside. Her pert derriere was visible in the small white bottoms, and Chew flashed a sultry look across her gorgeous face. The filter made it look as if the pair of wings moved along with her. The model included a caption that mentioned returning to work, and she added butterfly and pixie emoji.

Many of her 543,000 Instagram followers took notice of the enticing post, and more than 26,000 found their way to the “like” button. Chew received over 190 comments, as her replies were flooded with purple heart and fire emoji. Several models including Georgia Gibbs and Sofia Harmanda left praise and emoji in the comment section. One fan wondered if the wings meant Chew had become a Victoria’s Secret angel.

“An angel,” model Meghan Wiggins wrote.

“I think your wings are broken,” one fan jokingly replied.

“Beautiful Jocelyn have a nice day,” an Instagram user commented.

“My hunger has gone,” a female follower wrote while adding a cry-laughing emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Chew delighted fans with another white bikini snap. She was photographed in her own bathroom for that shoot. The model rocked a tiny white top that embellished her assets along with side-tie bottoms that showcased her toned legs. That post garnered more than 23,000 likes from her loyal fans.