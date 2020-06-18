Lindsay Arnold Shares New Bikini Baby Bump Photos, Says She’s ‘Feeling So Happy And Grateful’ At 19 Weeks

Dancing with the Stars dancer Lindsay Arnold shared some new bikini baby bump photos on her Instagram page on Wednesday and her fans immediately fell in love with these. The DWTS star also directed her fans to a new video on the YouTube channel that she and her sisters have built, and she answered a lot of fan questions during the new clip.

Wednesday’s uploads contained two photos that focused entirely on Lindsay and her baby bump. She wore a red bikini, and it appeared that this was the same bikini she wore in some other photos she recently shared.

The previous post contained shots that showed Lindsay with her husband Sam Cusick. This time, Lindsay was photographed solo. In the first photo, she stood sideways and looked toward the camera with a slight smile on her face. She had one hand cupping her baby bump and her other hand resting on her back. The bikini perfectly highlighted the fit dancer’s current curves along with that slight pregnancy bump.

The second photo in Lindsay’s new post showed her directly facing the camera. She tilted her head and smiled broadly as she cocked a hip and placed her hands above and below her baby bump.

While the Dancing with the Stars does have a visible baby bump now, as she is 19 months into her pregnancy, she is certainly still in incredible shape. DWTS fans make it clear that they were in love with these new photos, and the caption was clearly a keeper too.

In her caption, Lindsay said that she was feeling both happy and grateful as she hit this 19-week mark in her pregnancy. The post from the DWTS dancer received nearly 85,000 likes in about 20 hours, along with several hundred comments.

“Omg your bump is so cute!!!” one follower wrote.

“You are looking amazing,” a fan shared.

“You are full of joy,” another follower noted.

“You look amazing and pregnancy looks stunning on you,” someone else said.

In her Q&A YouTube video, Lindsay said that she and Sam have started thinking about baby names. She said there are quite a few they like, but both she and Sam feel that they need to see their baby girl before they settle on one specific name.

Pregnancy certainly seems to suit Lindsay and the Dancing with the Stars dancer appears to be enjoying this experience. Her baby is due in November, and fans cannot wait to follow along throughout the rest of her pregnancy.