Yanet Garcia Looks Smoking Hot In Bright Pink Swimsuit

Yanet Garcia took to Instagram to inspire her 13.3 million Instagram followers while also giving them a nice look at her fabulous figure in a hot pink swimsuit that featured sexy cut-out sections.

The fitness model’s post was a close-up shot that captured her as she faced the camera with her hands on her head. She was standing in front of a glass door, which gave her fans a peek at her backside. She did not indicate where she was when the snap was taken.

Yanet’s bathing suit was an over-the shoulder style that featured two cut-out sections on one side. One of the sections went below one of her breasts while the other showed off part of her flat abs. It also had a low-cut neckline that flashed a bit of cleavage. The photo was cropped at her waist, so not all of the swimsuit was visible. That being said, her reflection in the window showed off her hourglass shape as well as revealing that the the swimwear had a cheeky bottom. With her lips slightly parted, she looked at the camera with a serious expression on her face.

The model wore her shoulder-length hair with a deep side part and tossed over to one side. She let her natural beauty shine through and appeared to be wearing little — if any — makeup. She accessorized the look with a dainty cross pendant necklace.

The update was an instant hit, raking in more than 107,000 likes within an hour of her posting it.

Yanet wrote the caption in Spanish. A translation from Google Translate revealed that she left an inspiring message about being positive.

Many of the comments were also written in Spanish, but some of Yanet’s English-speaking fans chimed in with their thoughts on the post.

“Wow you are the most beautiful and gorgeous girl ever,” one admirer gushed.

“OMG YANET!!! I love this, best picture ever! Love this pretty pink,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“I love that color on you,” a fourth follower commented.

“You are my favourite queen in the world,” replied a third fan.

Yanet seems to enjoy sharing snippets of her life with her millions of followers. Some of her posts show her spending time with her boyfriend Lewis Howes, while others include snapshots of her cute Pomeranian. Sometimes, she likes to turn up the heat and flaunt her curves like she did when she shared a picture that featured her wearing a black bikini while soaking up the sun.