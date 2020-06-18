Tahlia Skaines Flaunts Her Killer Curves In A Belted Red One-Piece Swimsuit In Bali Throwback Snap

Tahlia Skaines is “dreaming from bed” about another vacation, per her latest Instagram share. The model took to her account on Thursday to heat things up with a gorgeous throwback snap from one of her many trips to Indonesia while expressing her desire to travel.

The geotag included with the post indicated that Tahlia was in Uluwatu, Bali when the photo was taken. She was seen standing outside on a sunny day at the pool, which was surrounded by tall palm trees and appeared to be overlooking a stunning view of the ocean. The model used one of her arms to shade her eyes from the golden sun as she stared up toward the sky. In the caption, she joked that her gaze was affixed to the plane that she wasn’t on.

Tahlia looked as beautiful as ever in a sexy red one-piece swimsuit that popped against her allover tan. The number had thin spaghetti straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, and a plunging neckline that left an ample amount of her voluptuous cleavage well on display.

The swimwear flattered Tahlia’s slender frame in all of the right ways by clinging tightly to her midsection to highlight her flat tummy. It had a thin tie belt that wrapped loosely around her hips to accentuate her trim waist, and a daringly high-cut design that left her curvy hips and toned legs in full view for her audience to admire.

Tahlia accessorized her scanty ensemble with a gold necklace and hoop earrings for a bit of bling, and tied her platinum tresses up in a messy bun. She completed the look with a touch of makeup, which appeared to include a peach lipstick, blush, highlighter, and mascara.

The flashback shot quickly proved to be a hit, racking up over 9,000 likes from Tahlia’s fans after just nine hours of going live. Dozens of her followers hit up the comments section of the upload as well to shower the star in compliments for her skin-baring display.

“Unreal figure,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful lady in red,” added another fan.

“Goals,” a third user remarked, adding a flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Babe alert,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Red certainly seems to be one of Tahlia’s favorite colors, as she has rocked the shade a number of times on her Instagram page recently. On Tuesday, the social media sensation slipped into a sexy set of lingerie in the bold color to show off her phenomenal figure while lounging in bed. That look was popular as well, racking up over 15,000 likes and 276 comments to date.